Why your blood sugar spikes in the morning even without eating: Doctor explains the ‘dawn phenomenon’

New Delhi:

You ate a balanced dinner, skipped dessert, and went to bed on time. Yet the next morning your fasting blood sugar shows 140 mg/dL or higher.

For many people living with diabetes, this confusing pattern is surprisingly common. Doctors say this is often caused by something called the dawn phenomenon, a natural hormonal process that can trigger a rise in blood sugar levels in the early morning hours.

According to Dr Gagandeep Singh, MBBS and Founder of Redial Clinic in New Delhi, many patients assume they have done something wrong when they see higher morning readings.

“They believe they failed to control their sugar levels. But in most cases, it’s simply the body’s hormones doing their job,” he explains.

What exactly is the dawn phenomenon?

Between 3 AM and 8 AM, the body naturally prepares to wake up. During this time, several hormones, including cortisol, growth hormone and glucagon, rise in the bloodstream.

These hormones signal the liver to release stored glucose so the body has enough energy to start the day.

In people without diabetes, insulin levels increase at the same time to keep blood sugar balanced. However, for individuals with insulin resistance, the body struggles to use insulin effectively.

As a result, glucose released by the liver remains in the bloodstream, causing fasting sugar levels to spike even when no food has been consumed overnight.

Why these morning spikes matter

Some people assume the dawn phenomenon is harmless, but doctors say it can have long-term consequences if it occurs regularly.

Persistently high fasting blood sugar means the body spends the early hours of the day in a hyperglycaemic state. Over time, this can increase the risk of complications such as:

Blood vessel damage

Fatty liver disease

Poor overall blood sugar control

“If your post-meal sugars look fine but your fasting numbers remain high, the dawn phenomenon may be the missing piece of the puzzle,” says Dr Singh.

What can help control early morning sugar spikes?

Managing the dawn phenomenon often requires a combination of lifestyle adjustments and medical guidance.

Evening strength training

Dr Singh recommends resistance or strength training in the evening for around 30–40 minutes. Exercise helps muscles use stored glucose, allowing them to absorb more sugar from the bloodstream overnight. “Muscle acts as a glucose sink; the more muscle you build, the better your body handles blood sugar fluctuations,” he explains.

Rethinking dinner composition

What you eat at dinner can also influence overnight glucose levels. A protein-rich meal with healthy fats may help stabilise blood sugar. For example, meals that include paneer or chicken with vegetables and healthy fats such as desi ghee can slow digestion and reduce the liver’s overnight glucose release.

Eating carbohydrates like roti or rice after protein and vegetables may also help control the overall glycaemic load.

Avoid extreme fasting

Skipping dinner or fasting for very long hours might seem like a good strategy, but it can sometimes backfire. Prolonged fasting beyond 16 hours may increase cortisol levels, which can worsen the dawn phenomenon.

Instead, maintaining a balanced 14–16 hour fasting window may work better for blood sugar control.

Review medication timing

If lifestyle changes alone are not enough, adjusting the timing of diabetes medication may help manage early morning sugar spikes. Doctors may sometimes recommend taking medication closer to bedtime so it better covers the overnight hormonal surge.

Ultimately, the dawn phenomenon highlights a deeper issue: insulin resistance. Rather than seeing elevated morning sugar as a failure, experts say it should be viewed as an important clue about how the body’s metabolism is functioning. Addressing insulin resistance through lifestyle changes, better sleep, regular exercise and medical guidance can gradually improve fasting glucose levels over time.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

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