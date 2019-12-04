Eat your heart out in Weddings without getting FAT this season. Follow these magic tricks

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Eat your heart out in Weddings without getting FAT this season

The party season has officially begun! It is that time of the year when even if we are not getting married, we are getting invited to a lot many weddings. While there is happiness all around, what gives us a bag of nerves is getting bulky after eating all that yummy yet fattening food. Weddings can take a toll on our diet. It is not just hard to resist the tempting delicacies; we tend to give in to the celebration mood and dig into everything that can add the extra pounds without thinking. It’s the guilty pleasure we refuse to be guilty about. But not to worry; we have the magical rule book here for helping you not get potbellied even after eating your heart full this wedding season.

Live Life not on Diet

Haven’t you heard, happy souls make the prettiest faces? Kick out those rules and diet plans this party season and welcome good energy into your lifestyle. The more you stay happy, the more it shows on you. Don’t feel guilty after having that amazing slice of Chocolate cake. Try it and you’ll be happy!

Don’t Overeat

Having said that, never load yourself with more and more food just because it’s delicious. You should know when to stop and where to say NO! Give your taste buds wings to explore everything yummy, but don’t eat if you’re full. In this case, miniatures of every dish work best.

Water is a Necessity

When they say, drink water before meals, they are not wrong. Drinking a glass full of water before meals ensures that you are not eating extra but in an appropriate quantity. As an added advantage it hydrates your body sufficiently. After all, the endless alcohol consumption at this time can make you dehydrated and lazy. So, water is a must.

Chew your Food, Eat Slowly

Remember when our mothers used to shout on us for not chewing our food properly? Well, turns out that makes a helluva difference in cutting out fat. Spending more time with each bite and chewing properly reduces food intake and pins down the appetite.

Exercise is the Key

Well, nothing can make sense until you make that body move. Your workout sessions don’t have to be boring but involve yourself in fun activities like dancing, aerobics and sports and it will make all the things right. If not daily, sneak out a little time atleast thrice a week for that jog or just hit the treadmill for half an hour.

Go on, enjoy the wedding season like never before and not worry about those extra pounds because these tips are definitely going to take care of that. You can always thank us later!

