Whole Eggs vs Egg Whites: Which has more protein and nutrition?

Egg is considered an excellent source of protein. People consume more eggs in winter. But the way people eat eggs is very different. Many people like to eat the whole egg, while some people eat only the white part of the egg, and some like to eat the yolk of the egg, i.e., the white part. Actually, both the white part and the yolk of the egg are beneficial for your body. Most people do not consume egg yolk because it contains a high amount of fat. That is why people stop eating the yellow part. In such a situation, let us know from nutritionist Jiya Navani whether eating egg whites or whole eggs is more beneficial.

Nutrients in Whole Eggs

Calories: 72

Protein: 6 grams

Fat: 5 grams

Benefits of Eating Whole Eggs

The whole egg is rich in vitamins A, D, and E, which are essential for your eyes, bone health, and immunity.

The properties of vitamin B12 and folate help in the formation of red blood cells and better functioning of the brain.

Eggs rich in iron and zinc help in oxygen transport and boost the immune system.

Choline present in eggs is essential for brain development and proper functioning of the liver.

Egg is considered excellent for muscle building and recovery due to its protein properties.

It contains healthy fats, which maintain hormonal balance and increase body strength.

Nutrients in Egg White

Calories: 17

Protein: 3.6 grams

Fat: almost 0

Benefits of Egg White

Nutrients like vitamins and minerals are found in minimal quantities in egg white.

Egg whites contain riboflavin, which helps increase energy levels.

The selenium present in it acts as an antioxidant and boosts immunity.

Egg whites are a healthy option for those who are restricting their calorie intake.

Egg whites are a pure protein source that helps repair your muscles without the extra fat.

Egg whites do not contain cholesterol, so they are a healthy option for those trying to reduce cholesterol.

Whole Eggs vs Egg Whites: Which is more healthy?

Whole eggs are a healthy choice for those seeking a nutritious, energy-rich food source. While egg whites are a calorie-free, low-fat food that can help lower cholesterol and build muscle. Whole eggs are rich in nutrients, containing vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. However, egg whites are a great choice for those with low-fat, high-protein needs.

