How long should cooked rice be kept in the refrigerator? Know storage hacks

How long should cooked rice be kept in the refrigerator?

Be it winter or summer, rice is a food that is liked in every season and at all times. In India, the tradition of eating rice is not only culturally linked, but it is also the pride of many dishes. Whether it is cold curd rice in summer or hot khichdi in winter, rice is always full of taste and nutrition.

The question is how to maintain the freshness of cooked rice by storing it properly. It is very important to know the right way to store rice, especially in the refrigerator, so that it can be kept fresh for a long time. However, if it is not stored properly, rice can get spoiled quickly and can also become harmful to health.

How long does cooked rice last in the fridge?

Many times we do not have the right estimate of the quantity of rice. That is why it remains more than required, and we are forced to keep it in the fridge. But before we know it, a week passes by while it is kept in the fridge. Then suddenly we remember that this leftover rice was kept in the fridge.

Now the question arises whether to eat this rice or not. So let us tell you that cooked rice can be kept in the fridge for four to six days. Even if you are consuming it, then it should be heated twice a day.

How to tell if rice has gone bad?

If you have not put the rice in the fridge within an hour of cooking it, Also, if it is kept outside for more than 24 hours, then it has gone bad. On the other hand, if you keep the rice for a longer time, then it can get moldy. But you should use the rice much before this happens.

How to reheat rice?

Many times, rice becomes hard after reheating it. In such a situation, it is important that the rice is heated properly. While reheating the rice, try to make sure that it is completely hot. If possible, rice can also be served along with the food.

Apart from this, after heating the rice once, do not heat the same rice again. If you are heating it, then sprinkle some water on it. By doing this, the rice will definitely become soft.

Tips for storing rice properly in the refrigerator

Let the rice cool completely before storing it in the fridge. Storing hot rice in the fridge increases the moisture, which causes bacteria to grow rapidly.

Always keep rice in an airtight container or ziplock bag so that moisture and air cannot enter.

Divide the rice into small portions so that you can take it out at one time. This will eliminate the need to open the container again and again.

Do not keep the rice outside for more than 1-2 hours. The sooner you keep it in the fridge, the better it will be.

If you want to store rice for a long time, you can keep it in the freezer. Rice can remain good in the freezer for 1-2 months.

