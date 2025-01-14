Bored of eating Gajar ka Halwa this winter? Treat your sweet tooth with Carrot Rabdi, know easy recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Treat your sweet tooth with Carrot Rabdi, know recipe

How can it be possible that winter starts without making gajar ka halwa? It is one of the most favorite sweets in our homes, but did you know that carrot rabri can be another wonderful and healthy option? This unique version of the traditional rabri is prepared with a combination of carrots and dry fruits, which will not only enhance the taste but will also improve your health in winter. Every spoonful of carrot rabri will make you crazy about its creamy texture and unique taste. Fresh carrots, full cream milk, cardamom, and saffron used in it make it special and nutritious.

Dry fruits like almonds, cashews, and pistachios make this dessert healthy and also an energy booster. Your guests will love serving this, especially during festivals or family get-togethers. Let's learn how to make this dry fruit-rich carrot rabdi recipe and include it in your dessert menu this winter.

Materials Required

3-4 carrots

2 tbsp ghee

1/2 cup almonds

Pistachios and cashews

1.5 liters of full cream milk

1/2 cup rice

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/2 cup sugar

5-6 saffron threads soaked in milk

1/4 cup Mawa

Method of making Carrot Rabri

First of all, wash the carrots thoroughly, peel them, and grate them. Keep the rice soaked for 2 hours on one side.

Heat a deep-bottomed pan and add one spoon of ghee to it. Add dry fruits to it and fry them. Take out the dried fruits on a plate.

After this, add ghee again in the same pan. Add grated carrots to it. Fry the carrots on a medium flame for 5-7 minutes so that the smell of rawness goes away.

Pour milk into another large pan and bring it to a boil. While boiling the milk, make sure that it does not stick to the sides of the pan.

When the milk boils, reduce the flame and let it cook until it thickens.

On the other hand, put the soaked rice in a blender and grind it. After this, add the roasted carrots to the condensed milk and mix well. Let it cook on low flame for 15-20 minutes. Keep stirring it with a spoon in between so that the mixture does not stick to the bottom.

Now add the ground rice and cook it well. Add cardamom powder, sugar, and saffron and mix.

If you want a more creamy texture, add mawa and mix well. Cook it for another 5-7 minutes.

Add roasted dry fruits on top and let the carrot and milk thicken. Let the carrot rabdi cool to room temperature and then chill it in the fridge.

The almonds, cashews, and pistachios used in it not only enhance the taste but also make it healthy. If you want, you can increase the amount of dried fruits.

If you want to give it a royal look, then apply silver work to it and then serve it to the guests.

