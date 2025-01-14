Makar Sankranti 2025: Prepare these 3 types of Khichdi to celebrate this harvest festival, know recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Makar Sankranti 2025: Prepare these 3 types of Khichdi

The festival of Makar Sankranti is considered incomplete without Khichdi. On this day, people make and eat khichdi and also donate khichdi. Although Urad dal and rice are important on Sankranti, those who do not like Urad dal Khichdi can make and eat Khichdi with different types of pulses. Today we are telling you the method of making three types of delicious khichdi. You can make and eat whichever you like.

1. Urad Dal Khichdi Recipe

On Makar Sankranti, urad dal khichdi is made in most of the houses. Soak 1 cup of rice and 1 cup of urad dal. Now put pure ghee in the cooker. Add asafoetida and cumin seeds and fry them. Now add crushed ginger and garlic to the ghee. After this, break the whole red chili and add it. Now mix all the things and add salt and a pinch of turmeric to it. Add water to the rice and half a teaspoon garam masala. Close the cooker and cook till 3-4 whistles. Serve the khichdi by adding green coriander and pure ghee on top.

2. Millet Khichdi Recipe

On Makar Sankranti, people also make and eat millet khichdi. Millet khichdi keeps the body warm. For this, soak the millet in water for 6-7 hours. After taking it out of the water, blend it once in the mixer. Put the millet, moong dal, rice, salt, and turmeric in a cooker and put it on the gas. Pour 2 cups of water into the cooker and cook till 4 whistles. For the tadka, heat ghee in a pan. Add asafoetida and cumin seeds to it. Make the tadka by adding chopped green chilies to it, and serve it by pouring it over the khichdi.

3. Toor Dal Khichdi Recipe

People like Arhar Dal Khichdi a lot. For this, soak arhar dal and rice in water. Put dal and rice in a gas-pressure cooker. Add salt and turmeric to it. Cook the dal and rice till 3 whistles. For the tadka (tempering), chopped 1 big onion, 1 big tomato, some crushed ginger and garlic, 1 green chili, and green coriander. Heat ghee in a pan and add asafoetida and cumin seeds to it. Now add ginger, garlic, then green chili and onion, and fry. Now add tomato to it and cook. Mix this tempering in the khichdi. Sprinkle green coriander on top and serve after adding ghee.

