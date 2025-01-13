Happy Makar Sankranti 2025: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Makar Sankranti 2025: Wishes and images

Makar Sankranti, which occurs every year in mid-January, celebrates the sun's transition into Capricorn (Makara Rashi) and is a festival that represents new beginnings, prosperity, and thankfulness. This year's festive occasion will be marked with considerable fanfare and splendor on Tuesday, January 14. The event is celebrated under various names throughout India, with each having its own unique set of traditions and ceremonies. It is known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Lohri in Punjab, and Bihu in Assam, and it brings people together for celebration and togetherness.

To make the festival even more unforgettable, here is a collection of wishes, messages, images, and greetings for you to share with your friends and family via WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2025: Wishes and Messages

Let’s welcome this Makar Sankranti with open arms and a heart full of gratitude.

May the blessings of the harvest season bring you happiness and prosperity.

Celebrate the spirit of gratitude and hope this Makar Sankranti.

Wishing you a bountiful harvest of love, happiness, and good fortune this Makar Sankranti!

Let the spirit of Makar Sankranti fill your heart with joy and your life with positivity!

On this Makar Sankranti, may you soar to new heights like the kites in the sky.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2025: Images

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Makar Sankranti 2025

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Makar Sankranti 2025

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Makar Sankranti 2025

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Makar Sankranti 2025

Happy Makar Sankranti 2025: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Makar Sankranti reminds us to rise above challenges, just like the sun rises to mark a new journey.

Let this Sankranti be the beginning of success and endless opportunities for you.

Just like the sun transitions to Capricorn, let’s transition to new opportunities and brighter days.

Wishing you a prosperous year ahead, full of new beginnings and opportunities.

Makar Sankranti is here! Let’s celebrate the festival of new beginnings and endless blessings.

Let’s welcome new beginnings and bid farewell to the past with a smile. Happy Makar Sankranti!

