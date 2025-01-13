Makar Sankranti 2025: From Khichdi to Undhiyu, must-try traditional dishes for a festive feast

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Makar Sankranti 2025: Must-try traditional dishes

Makar Sankranti is considered very important in Hinduism. This day has special religious significance. Also, the sun enters Uttarayan from Makar Sankranti. The sun stays in Dakshinayan for 6 months and in Uttarayan for 6 months. On this day, the sun enters Capricorn. People celebrate this festival with great pomp. People call Makar Sankranti by different names in different places. Some people call it Khichdi, while somewhere it is known as Uttarayan and Pongal. Different types of dishes are made on Makar Sankranti. Know what is made and eaten on Makar Sankranti for a festive feast?

Here are some must-try traditional dishes on Makar Sankranti

Khichdi: Urad Dal and rice are important on the day of Makar Sankranti. On this day, people make khichdi by mixing dal and rice and eating it with ghee. Khichdi is also donated to Sankranti. Sesame and Jaggery Laddus: On the day of Sankranti, sesame and jaggery laddus are made in homes. In some places, eating tilkut is also important. You can also donate sesame and jaggery on Sankranti Day. Rewadi, Gajak, and Chikki: Rewadi and Gajak also have importance on the day of Sankranti. On this day, things made from sesame seeds must be eaten. This gives virtue. You can also eat peanut chikki. Dahi Chura: On the day of Makar Sankranti, there is a tradition of eating dahi chura, especially in Bihar and Jharkhand. Dahi chura is eaten with jaggery. It provides many benefits to the body and is very tasty to eat. Laai ke Laddoo: On Sankranti, Laai or puffed rice laddoos are also made in many places. It is very easy to prepare these laddoos. You can prepare them at home by adding jaggery to them. You can also buy these laddoos for donation. Moong ke Mangode: On the day of Makar Sankranti, people make and eat moong dal mangode in Madhya Pradesh. It will be fun to eat hot moong dal mangode with green chutney in the winter. You can try it. Bajra ke Pua: On Makar Sankranti, puas or tikkis made from millet flour are also eaten. Mittens keep the body warm in winter. You can prepare them by adding sesame seeds. If you feel like eating something sweet, then millet ke puas are the best. Sakkarai Pongal: The Sweet Pongal recipe is made in Tamil Nadu. It is a pudding made from rice and jaggery. It is made by adding gram and dry fruits. This dish has the most importance in Pongal. Undhiyu: Undhiyu is made on the day of Uttarayan in Gujarat. This is a vegetable-like dish. It is made by adding winter vegetables. It is made with fenugreek pakodas and spices.

