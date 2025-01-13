Makar Sankranti 2025: Peanut to coconut, 5 types of gajak you can easily make at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 types of gajak you can easily make at home.

There is a tradition of making sweets made of sesame and jaggery on the day of Makar Sankranti. This year this festival will be celebrated on January 14. Now, here we are going to tell you about making different types of Gajak at home with the help of which you can make this festival even more special.

The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated with great pomp in India. On this day, there is not only kite flying but also a tradition of enjoying various types of sweets made from sesame and jaggery. The most famous of these sweets is Gajak, whose taste not only makes the mouth water but also adds sweetness to the joy of the festival. This time on Makar Sankranti, you can make your family and friends happy by making delicious Gajak at home. Let us tell you about 5 types of Gajak which you can make at home very easily.

Why is Gajak special on Makar Sankranti?

Gajak is not just a sweet but a symbol of Indian culture. It is made from sesame, jaggery and desi ghee which gives warmth to the body in winter. Apart from this, Gajak contains many nutrients which are also very beneficial for health. Especially in the winter season.

Sesame and Jaggery Gajak

This is the most common and traditional type of gajak. It is very easy to make. Just roast and grind sesame seeds, melt jaggery, mix both and spread it in a thin layer. After it cools down, you can break it and eat it. You can easily prepare it at home on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Peanut Gajak

You can also prepare peanut gajak on Makar Sankranti. Its special thing is that peanuts are also mixed with sesame seeds in it. Peanut gajak tastes a little crunchy and children like it very much. You can also add dry fruits to it as per your choice.

Khoya Gajak

Khoya gajak tastes very rich and creamy. To make it, sesame seeds, jaggery and khoya are mixed and cooked. You can eat khoya gajak hot or cold. You will like this gajak a lot on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Coconut Gajak

The option of coconut gajak is also perfect for Makar Sankranti. Coconut powder is added to it. The taste of coconut gajak is very different and unique. It is also a healthy option because coconut contains plenty of fibre.

Dry Fruit Gajak

You can add different types of dry fruits like cashews, almonds, pistachios etc. as per your choice in dry fruit gajak. The taste of this gajak is also very rich and wonderful. You can easily prepare it at home on the day of Makar Sankranti.

Take care of these things while making gajak at home

Roast sesame seeds well so that the bitterness goes away from them.

Melt the jaggery on low flame so that it does not burn.

Spread the gajak like a thin sheet so that it dries quickly.

Keep the gajak in a clean and dry place to dry.

