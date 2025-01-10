Sandesh to ice cream; delicacies to make with Nolen Gur this winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delicacies to make with Nolen Gur this winter

Nolen Gur is synonymous with winter and is a major part of winter dessert delicacies in West Bengal. Nolen Gur which means 'new jaggery' is also known as Khejur Gur. Nolen Gur is made from the sap of date palm that is derived from date palm trees. This is then boiled for hours over a fire to achieve different consistencies.

The reason why Nolen Gur is a winter delicacy is because the sap is produced by the tree only when the temperature starts to reduce. Hence, the best time to enjoy Nolen Gur is between November and February. Nolen Gur is produced in West Bengal in the regions of Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Midnapore, Birbhum, Sunderbans, Bankura and Burdwan.

Nolen Gur is available in two different forms; Patali Gur (solid gur) or Jhola Gur (liquid gur). The jaggery is then used to prepare several dishes that are enjoyed during winter. Here are some delicacies that you can make with Nolen Gur this winter.

Nolen Gur Sandesh

Sandesh is a loved sweet and adding Nolen Gur to it makes it only better. This sweet dish can be made using fresh Nolen Gur of the season and chhena. The sweet is available in all sweet shops across Bengal, however, you can also make it at home.

Nolen Gur Payesh

This is a kheer (sweet rice pudding) that is made using Nolen Gur. This payesh is different from that of the regular one because of the presence of Khejur Gur in it. Instead of sugar, Nolen Gur is used as a sweetener in this dish which also gives it a unique taste and aroma.

Nolen Gur Rosogolla

This is another sweet that is extremely popular during winter. While regular rosogolla is a loved sweet, the Nolen Gur rosogolla is a delicacy. This is because of the usage of Nolen Gur to make it. You can find this sweet in every sweet shop in Bengal during winter.

Nolen Gur Patisapta

Also known as Patishapta Pithe, this is a dessert that is usually made during Makar Sankranti. Patishapta is widely enjoyed during winter because of the usage of Nolen Gur in the dish. While the kheer filling is popular, you can also make it using a coconut filling.

Nolen Gur Ice Cream

Most people avoid ice creams during winter, however, if you're someone who enjoys ice cream during winter, you can opt for this dessert. The Nolen Gur gives the ice cream a unique taste and you are sure to devour it.

