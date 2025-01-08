Wednesday, January 08, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Healthy breakfast foods: 5 protein-rich breakfast options to keep you full for longer

Healthy breakfast foods: 5 protein-rich breakfast options to keep you full for longer

Your breakfast should be a mix of essential nutrients such as fibre, protein and others. Protein helps to keep you full for longer as it is digested slowly by the body. Hence, eating a protein-rich breakfast can keep you full for longer. Here, take a look at some protein-rich breakfast options that

Written By: Debosmita Ghosh New Delhi Published : Jan 08, 2025 7:09 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 7:09 IST
Protein-rich breakfast options to keep you full for longer
Image Source : FREEPIK Protein-rich breakfast options to keep you full for longer

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. Experts suggest that you should never skip your breakfast as it helps to start your metabolism. When you don't eat your breakfast, it might cause several problems such as headaches, low energy levels and increased cravings among others. This happens because your body doesn't get the required nutrients. Therefore, it is important that you don't skip your breakfast. 

Along with eating breakfast, it is also important that you eat a healthy breakfast. Your breakfast should have fibre, protein and several other important nutrients. When you start your day with a breakfast that is rich in protein, it helps to keep you full for longer. This happens because protein takes longer to be digested by the body, hence, this helps to keep you satisfied. Here are some protein-rich breakfast options that can keep you full for longer. 

Chia pudding with nut butter

Chia seeds are rich in protein along with healthy fats, antioxidants and fibre. They also have important minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and manganese. Adding nut butter or nuts can help to make the pudding rich in protein. 

Eggs and toast

Eggs are one of the best sources of protein. You can start your day with an omelette, scrambled eggs or boiled eggs with a side of whole-grain toast. This helps to keep you full for longer and also gives you essential nutrients such as lutein, zeaxanthin, choline, B vitamins, vitamin A and iron among others. 

Avocado toast with feta

While avocado toast is not very high in protein, the feta cheese adds to the required protein. Feta cheese not only adds to the taste but also keeps you full for longer. 

Cottage cheese fruit bowl

Cottage cheese is high in protein and it is also a good source of several other important nutrients such as calcium. Add fruits to cottage cheese for the required fibre and you're good for the day. This can keep you full for longer and also provide the body with the necessary nutrients. 

Quinoa bowl

Quinoa is a good source of protein and you can top it up with vegetables of your choice, eggs, tofu or beans. The quinoa acts as a base for the bowl and makes for a protein-rich breakfast option that keeps you full for longer. You can also avocado as it can give you fibre. 

ALSO READ: Better energy to improved weight management; know why you should start your day with black coffee

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement