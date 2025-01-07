Better energy to improved weight management; know why you should start your day with black coffee

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why you should start your day with black coffee

Coffee is a staple for some people, but there are certain people who tend to avoid it. It is difficult for some people to start their day without a cup of coffee. Also, it is widely believed that coffee only gives you the energy boost to start your day, however, that is not entirely true. While coffee does give a boost of energy, it has several other benefits as well. Black coffee is a beverage that is known to be extremely beneficial for you.

Black coffee is made without milk, cream, sugar or any other additive. It has a strong taste and offers several health benefits. Here are some of the reasons why you should start your day with a cup of black coffee.

Heart Health

Black coffee is known to be beneficial for your heart health. When you drink coffee in moderation, it can help lower blood pressure levels, thereby, reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke. Also, the antioxidants in coffee help to fight inflammation which can be a cause of heart disease.

Energy Levels

The caffeine in coffee helps to boost your energy levels. This happens because caffeine blocks neurotransmitters in the brain. It also helps to reduce fatigue. Hence, it is a favourite morning beverage among a lot of people.

Brain Health

Studies show that coffee can be beneficial for the brain as well. It can help protect the brain against conditions such as Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease.

Weight Management

Coffee is also known to be beneficial for people with weight loss goals. The beverage alters the storage of fat in the body and improves gut health, both of which help in weight loss. Also, when you consume black coffee instead of other high-calorie beverages, it reduces your overall calorie intake as black coffee has fewer calories. This eventually helps in weight loss.

Diabetes

Black coffee can also help to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. It helps to improve insulin sensitivity in the body which eventually helps to manage blood sugar levels.

Depression

Studies show that drinking coffee can also help to reduce the risk of depression. It also helps to lower the risk of death by suicide.

ALSO READ: Want to keep warm during the winter? Here are some easy-to-make comforting soups