Want to keep warm during the winter? Here are some easy-to-make comforting soups

Image Source : FREEPIK Easy-to-make comforting soups for winter

Soups are your best friends during winter. It helps to keep you warm during the cold days and is comforting. There are a variety of vegetables that are available during winter and you can use them to make some of the most delicious soups. To these, you can also add protein sources such as eggs, chicken and pork among others.

Here are some easy-to-make comforting soup ideas that can make your winter days better.

Slow Cooker Tomato Soup

This is a low-calorie vegetarian soup option and you can make this easily using your slow cooker. The consistency of the soup can be adjusted according to your preference and you can serve it with a side of toasted bread or croutons.

Chicken Noodle Soup

If you're looking for a more filling soup option, this is the one for you. The soup is made using ginger, chicken and other vegetables of your choice. To this, you can add the noodles. It is a high-protein and healthy soup option.

Cauliflower Soup

To make this soup, you can use cauliflower stalks and leaves. This soup not only reduces your food waste but also gives the soup a different colour. This can be made easily at home and you can also add broccoli if you want.

Vegetable Soup

You can make this soup using the vegetables that are seasonal and readily available. You can also add egg whites at the end for added flavour. Serve it with black pepper.

Broccoli and Cheese Soup

You can make this flavorful soup in a slow cooker. You can consume it prior to your meals and the warmth it provides during winter days is truly comforting.

Winter Minestrone

Another winter soup that can keep you warm and cosy is this winter minestrone soup. It is flavourful and has a chunky texture. Also, serving it with croutons makes this soup all the more delicious.

