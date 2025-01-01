New Year 2025: Start your year with these yoga poses for weight loss

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Start your year with these yoga poses for weight loss

The New Year is a good time to take care of your health and well-being. If you've been trying to focus on your weight loss, this is the best time you can start. However, shedding off ectra weight is never an easy process. You have to take into account several important factors such as diet, physical activity, sleep and hormonal levels among others. However, adopting certain ways can help you speed up your weight loss, one of them is yoga.

Yoga is an ancient practice that has been around for several centuries. There are several yoga asanas and pranayama that can be a cure for certain health conditions. Yoga asanas can also help you with weight loss.

Here are some of the yoga poses for weight loss that you can start your year with.

Virabhadrasana II

This pose is also known as Warrior II. It helps to tone the legs, arms and lower back. It also boosts your metabolism by increasing blood flow and oxygen to the muscles. When you build your muscles through the Warrior Pose, it helps to burn calories even when your body is at rest.

Trikonasana

This pose is also known as the Triangle Pose. It helps to improve the flexibility of your body and also your digestive abilities. It is also known to be beneficial for your legs, hips and obliques. When you perform this pose, it helps to reduce fat from the waist, hips and thighs.

Surya Namaskar

This pose is also known as Sun Salutation and it consists of 12 yoga poses in a sequence. When you perform the Surya Namaskar, it engages your entire body and also boosts your metabolism. The sequential flow of yoga asanas can also be beneficial for your heart health.

Bhujangasana

This pose is also known as the Cobra Pose. It is beneficial for the spine and also helps to tone the abdominal muscles. This asana improves the flexibility of the lower back, lowers belly fat and improves digestion.

Utkatasana

This pose is also known as the Chair Pose. It helps to build strength in the legs. When you perform this pose, it increases the fat burning in the lower part of your body. However, you will need balance and strength to perform this pose.

