Want to find love in 2025? Know about the viral trend of eating 12 grapes for romance on New Year's Eve

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about the viral trend of eating 12 grapes for romance on New Year's Eve

The New Year brings in a fresh start and with that, there's renewed hope and endless chances. There are several traditions that are followed across the globe to bring in the New Year. From taking a dip in the sea to ringing the bell 108 times, every country has a unique way of bringing in the New Year. Likewise in Spain, people have the tradition of eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight.

It is also known as "las doce uvas de la suerte" or "the 12 grapes of luck." It is believed that eating 12 grapes can bring good luck to the New Year. However, this ritual has taken a twist. Several women on social media have claimed that by following this tradition, they have been able to find their soulmates.

Here's what you need to know about the 'grapes of luck':

The Origin

This tradition came into being during the late 19th century when winemakers in Alicante had an excess of grapes and they gave these grapes to people for them to eat and bring in the New Year. Each of these 12 grapes is a representation of each month of the year and you will have to eat the 12 grapes in the first 12 seconds of the New Year. Doing so can bring good luck.

The Viral Trend of Finding Love

While the tradition majorly focuses on good luck for the New Year, there has been a new twist. A lot of women on social media are saying that eating the 12 grapes can help you find your love in the New Year but you need to eat the grapes sitting under the table at midnight.

Several women have also shared the success stories of "12 grapes under the table".

It is believed that when you eat 12 grapes within the first 12 seconds of the year sitting under the table, you manifest your love. If you're someone who is looking for love, you can give this tradition a shot as there are no drawbacks and you might actually end up finding the love of your life.

ALSO READ: New Year 2025: Unique ways to celebrate New Year if you are in long-distance relationship