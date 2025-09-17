Vegan ice cream vs regular ice cream: Which is healthier? Vegan ice cream is often seen as a healthier alternative to dairy scoops, but is it really better for blood sugar and health? Research shows mixed results, from lower glycemic index options to hidden sugar and fat. Here’s what you should know before your next scoop.

Ice cream is one of those indulgences that feels impossible to give up. But with vegan options flooding supermarket freezers, many people wonder: is plant-based ice cream really the healthier choice, especially if you’re watching your blood sugar?

The answer isn’t straightforward. While vegan ice creams can edge out dairy versions in some aspects, research shows they come with their own trade-offs.

Vegan ice cream or dairy ice cream: Nutritional contrasts at a glance

Standard dairy ice cream is often laden with saturated fat, cholesterol, and lactose, which can be hard to digest for most people. Vegan alternatives, created from almond, soy, oat, or coconut milk, are inherently cholesterol-free and typically lower in saturated fat. They’re also a safe pick for those with lactose intolerance.

But here’s the catch: most vegan ice creams still carry a similar sugar load as dairy ones. In fact, many brands add extra stabilisers or coconut oil, which keeps the texture creamy but pushes saturated fat back up.

What research says

Not all scoops are equal. Research on glucomannan-fortified soy milk ice cream indicated that its glycemic index (GI) was approximately 51.5, versus ~75.8 for ice cream, which translates to lower blood sugar surge.

Another study on non-dairy frozen treats indicated that nearly 90% still had high sugar content, and 73% were rich in saturated fat as a result of excessive coconut oil usage. So, vegan doesn’t automatically mean healthier.

On the flip side, some experimental formulations show promise. A vegan prebiotic ice cream made with coconut milk, date syrup, and fructooligosaccharides offered better antioxidant activity and less fat compared to conventional versions, while keeping good taste and texture.

Interestingly, broader diet research also matters. A 2025 study from the University of Reading found that vegetarian diets (with dairy) had better benefits for diabetes prevention than strict vegan diets, suggesting dairy may stabilise blood sugar in some cases.

How to choose wisely

Read labels: check sugar and fat content, not just the “vegan” tag.

Aim for smaller scoops — portion control makes the biggest difference.

Pair dessert with fibre or protein in your meal to soften blood sugar spikes.

Try making your own ice cream at home, where you control the sweetener and base.

Vegan ice cream often wins for being lactose-free and cholesterol-free, but that doesn’t make it a guilt-free indulgence. Sugar levels and added fats vary widely.

