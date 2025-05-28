Watermelon ice cream: Make this cool dessert at home without a machine, follow recipe

In the summer season, when the sun is scorching, something tasty and cooling becomes everyone's choice. Watermelon is a fruit that not only gives freshness but is also beneficial for health. If a creamy and cold ice cream is made at home from this watermelon, then its taste becomes even more special. This recipe can be made easily without any machine, and its flavour will be liked by everyone, children and adults. Let's learn how to make this easy and delicious ice cream made from watermelon at home without a machine.
Ingredients to make watermelon ice cream
- Watermelon (seeded) – 4 cups (cut into pieces)
- Whipping cream – 1 cup
- Condensed milk (sweetened) – 1/2 cup
- Lemon juice (optional) – 1 tablespoon
- Honey or sugar – 2 tbsp
- Salt – a pinch
- Red food colour - (optional)
- Vanilla extract – 1/2 tsp (optional)
Prepare the Watermelon
First, cut the watermelon into small cubes and remove all the seeds. Then, take 4 cups of chopped watermelon and put it in a blender. Blend the watermelon pieces well until they become a smooth puree. If you want a fibre-free texture, then strain it through a fine sieve.
Make the base sweet and flavorful
Transfer the watermelon purée to a large bowl. Add lemon juice, honey or sugar, salt, and vanilla extract. Mix well and taste, and adjust the sweetness as needed. After this, in a separate bowl, beat the cream until soft. Now, add sweetened condensed milk to it slowly. This adds creaminess and also keeps the texture stable.
Mix it
Now, slowly add the watermelon mixture to the whipped cream mixture. Stir slowly so that the mixture remains light and airy. If you want a darker pink colour, you can add a few drops of red food colouring.
Freeze
Pour the prepared mixture into an airtight container or loaf pan. Level the top with a spatula. Cover with plastic wrap or a lid and place in the freezer for at least 6 hours or overnight.