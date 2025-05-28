Watermelon ice cream: Make this cool dessert at home without a machine, follow recipe Don't have an ice cream maker? Not an issue! In this article, we have mentioned an amazing ice cream recipe made with watermelon, which you can easily prepare at home without a machine.

New Delhi:

In the summer season, when the sun is scorching, something tasty and cooling becomes everyone's choice. Watermelon is a fruit that not only gives freshness but is also beneficial for health. If a creamy and cold ice cream is made at home from this watermelon, then its taste becomes even more special. This recipe can be made easily without any machine, and its flavour will be liked by everyone, children and adults. Let's learn how to make this easy and delicious ice cream made from watermelon at home without a machine.

Ingredients to make watermelon ice cream

Watermelon (seeded) – 4 cups (cut into pieces)

Whipping cream – 1 cup

Condensed milk (sweetened) – 1/2 cup

Lemon juice (optional) – 1 tablespoon

Honey or sugar – 2 tbsp

Salt – a pinch

Red food colour - (optional)

Vanilla extract – 1/2 tsp (optional)

Prepare the Watermelon

First, cut the watermelon into small cubes and remove all the seeds. Then, take 4 cups of chopped watermelon and put it in a blender. Blend the watermelon pieces well until they become a smooth puree. If you want a fibre-free texture, then strain it through a fine sieve.

Make the base sweet and flavorful

Transfer the watermelon purée to a large bowl. Add lemon juice, honey or sugar, salt, and vanilla extract. Mix well and taste, and adjust the sweetness as needed. After this, in a separate bowl, beat the cream until soft. Now, add sweetened condensed milk to it slowly. This adds creaminess and also keeps the texture stable.

Mix it

Now, slowly add the watermelon mixture to the whipped cream mixture. Stir slowly so that the mixture remains light and airy. If you want a darker pink colour, you can add a few drops of red food colouring.

Freeze

Pour the prepared mixture into an airtight container or loaf pan. Level the top with a spatula. Cover with plastic wrap or a lid and place in the freezer for at least 6 hours or overnight.