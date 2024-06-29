Gelato vs Ice Cream: What is the difference between two delicious desserts? Know recipes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the difference between gelato and ice cream.

When it comes to frozen desserts, two names stand out above the rest - gelato and ice cream. Both of these indulgent treats are beloved by people all over the world, but what exactly is the difference between them? Is one better than the other? And can you make them at home? Let's dive into the sweet debate of gelato vs ice cream and explore their differences, similarities, and recipes.

What is Gelato?

Gelato is a traditional Italian frozen dessert that originated in Florence, Italy in the late 1600s. It is made with milk, and sugar, and flavoured with various fruits or nuts. The main difference between gelato and other frozen desserts is that it has a lower butterfat content (around 3-8%) compared to ice cream (10-18%). This gives gelato a denser and silkier texture.

Gelato is also churned at a slower speed than ice cream, which means less air is incorporated into the mixture. As a result, gelato has a creamier texture and richer taste compared to ice cream. Additionally, gelato is typically served at a slightly warmer temperature than ice cream, making it softer and easier to scoop.

What is Ice Cream?

Ice cream, on the other hand, is a frozen dessert made with cream, sugar, and flavourings. It is believed to have originated in China around 200 BC and was introduced to Europe in the 16th century. The main difference between ice cream and gelato is the amount of air incorporated into the mixture during churning. Ice cream is churned at a higher speed, resulting in a lighter and fluffier texture.

Ice cream also typically contains a higher percentage of butterfat compared to gelato. The higher fat content gives ice cream a richer and creamier taste. Due to its higher fat content and faster churning speed, ice cream needs to be served at a colder temperature to maintain its texture.

Now that we know the differences between gelato and ice cream let's explore some delicious homemade recipes for both these frozen treats:

Homemade Gelato Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk

⅔ cup granulated sugar

4 large egg yolks

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Flavours of your choice (e.g. chocolate chips, fruit puree, nuts)

Instructions:

In a saucepan, heat the milk and sugar over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks until they are pale and thick. Slowly pour the hot milk mixture into the egg yolks, whisking constantly. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens and coats the back of a spoon (this should take about 5 minutes). Remove from heat and strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl. Stir in heavy cream and vanilla extract. Cover with plastic wrap, making sure it touches the surface of the custard to prevent a film from forming. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Once chilled, pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions. Once done churning, fold in your desired flavourings (e.g. chocolate chips, fruit puree, nuts). Transfer the gelato to a container and freeze for at least 4 hours before serving.

Homemade Ice Cream Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

¾ cup granulated sugar

4 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Flavours of your choice (e.g. cookie dough chunks, caramel sauce, crushed candy bars)

Instructions:

In a saucepan, heat the cream and milk over medium heat until it comes to a simmer. In a separate bowl, whisk the sugar and egg yolks until they are pale and thick. Slowly pour the hot cream mixture into the egg yolks, whisking constantly. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens and coats the back of a spoon (this should take about 5 minutes). Remove from heat and strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl. Stir in vanilla extract. Cover with plastic wrap, making sure it touches the surface of the custard to prevent a film from forming. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Once chilled, pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions. Once done churning, fold in your desired flavourings (e.g. cookie dough chunks, caramel sauce, crushed candy bars). Transfer the ice cream to a container and freeze for at least 4 hours before serving.

So go ahead and indulge in the sweet debate of gelato vs ice cream - we won't judge!

