Post pregnancy weight loss: List of food that can help you shed extra kilos after giving birth

Although it is difficult to lose weight after pregnancy, it is critical to do it before it is too late. Once you've gained too much weight, losing weight gets more difficult. Eating a lot of superfoods, which are high in nutrients and fiber, is one of the established strategies to lose weight safely after pregnancy.

Though you may feel compelled to get back into shape straight away, it is not considered healthy and is probably not the ideal thing to do just after having birth. A new mother's main aim should be to enable her body to heal naturally after pregnancy, as her body undergoes significant changes. As a result, consuming healthy, nutritious food during the healing phase will make up for the most important aspect, and the body will be ready to get back in shape at a later date.

Here's a list of meals that can help you lose weight after you've given birth:

Chia seeds

Black Pepper

Curd

Eggs

Chicken

Coconut oil

Leafy Greens

Lemons

Ginger

Fruits

Fish

Beans

Apple Cider Vinegar

Dried Nuts

Cruciferous vegetables

The weight acquired during pregnancy aids in the healing and nursing of the baby. Following birth, it is necessary to consume a nutritious and balanced diet in order to remain active and capable of caring for the newborn.

(The author is SN Rao, Managing Director, Supreem Super Foods)

