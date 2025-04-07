Kickstart your morning with this healthy breakfast option for weight loss, know easy recipe Boost your morning with a nutritious and delicious sprouts salad, packed with fibre and goodness. Learn how to make this healthy dish with our easy-to-follow recipe. Start your day with a refreshing and wholesome breakfast option.

Breakfast should always be heavy and full of nutrients. Eating a healthy breakfast keeps the body healthy and keeps diseases away from you. If you are overweight or you are very conscious about fitness, then sprouts salad is a great option for breakfast. Sprouts means sprouted grains, lentils, seeds, nuts, and beans. They are sprouted by soaking them in water. Sprouts are considered a powerhouse of nutrition. They can be eaten raw or lightly cooked.

Including sprouts in the diet reduces weight easily and also improves heart health. By consuming it, blood sugar levels can be controlled. Also, diseases like cancer, heart diseases, diabetes, and anaemia are prevented. That is, these sprouts, rich in nutrients, not only reduce weight but also have many other health benefits. Therefore, you can consume a sprout salad for breakfast in the morning. So, let us know the method of preparing a sprout salad.

Ingredients for making sprouts salad

1 cup sprouts, half chopped cucumber, half chopped carrot, medium-sized chopped onion, 1 tomato, 1/2 pomegranate, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon black pepper

Method to prepare sprouts salad

Step 1: To make sprouts salad, first soak moong and chana for 7 to 8 hours. After the stipulated time, filter the moong and take it out from the water.

Step 2: Now turn on the gas and put 2 glasses of water in a big vessel and then add moong in it. Boil the moong well. When it is boiled, turn off the gas.

Step 3: Now strain the moong and keep it in a big vessel; in it you add half a chopped cucumber, half a chopped carrot, a medium-sized chopped onion, 1 tomato, and 1/2 a pomegranate and mix them well.

Step 4: Now, add salt to taste and half a teaspoon of black pepper and mix well. Your protein-rich salad is ready. Now take it out in a bowl and eat it.

ALSO READ: Makhana Raita: Prepare this dish during summer to get health benefits, know recipe