Kickstart your day with healthy, protein-rich paneer and chickpea salad for breakfast, know recipe

People get bored of having the same breakfast. In such a situation, you can keep many types of tasty and healthy options in your morning breakfast. Now you must be thinking, What can be healthy as well as tasty? So let us tell you. We are talking about chickpea and paneer salad. This salad, which is full of high protein, is not only tasty to eat, but it is also very beneficial for health. Including it in the diet will reduce increasing weight, strengthen bones, and also improve digestion. So, let us tell you how to make chickpea salad in minutes.

Ingredients for paneer and chickpea salad

Boiled chickpeas - 1 cup, half a cup of roasted paneer pieces, one onion, 2 tomatoes, coriander, chilli, green chutney, tamarind chutney, curd, sev namkeen and roasted cumin powder

How to make paneer and chickpea salad?

Step 1: Making chickpea and paneer salad is very easy. To make it, first boil a cup of chickpeas. While the chickpeas are boiling, lightly fry the paneer on another gas. After frying the paneer, finely chop the onion, tomato, green coriander, and chilli.

Step 2: After three to four whistles, remove the chickpeas from the gas, filter the water, and put it in a large bowl. After that, add finely chopped onion, 2 tomatoes, coriander, chilli, green chutney, tamarind chutney, chaat masala, curd, and roasted cumin powder.

Step 3: Now, mix all these ingredients well and garnish the high-protein salad with pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves.

