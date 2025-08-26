How to make modak with rice flour at home for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 This Ganesh Chaturthi, bring Bappa’s favourite sweet home. Learn how to make rice flour modaks with a simple recipe that’s warm, soulful, and full of tradition.

New Delhi:

If you have ever watched your mother or grandmother prepare modaks during Ganesh Chaturthi, you know it’s more than just a sweet dish; it's a tradition wrapped in love, steam, and patience. These delicate rice flour dumplings filled with jaggery and coconut are said to be Lord Ganesha’s absolute favourite. And honestly? Once you have tried them warm and fresh, you will understand why.

Whether you are making them for the first time or carrying forward a cherished ritual on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, here's a simple, soul-satisfying recipe to make ukadiche modak (steamed modak) at home with rice flour.

Ingredients needed for rice flour modak

For the outer cover:

1 cup rice flour (preferably fine or modak flour)

1¼ cups water

1 tsp ghee (plus extra for greasing)

A pinch of salt

For the filling:

1 cup freshly grated coconut (preferably not too dry)

¾ cup grated jaggery (adjust to taste)

½ tsp cardamom powder

A few chopped cashews or raisins (optional)

1 tsp poppy seeds (optional)

Step-by-step recipe for ukadiche modak

Let’s start with the filling

In a heavy-bottomed pan, dry roast the coconut for 1–2 minutes on low heat—just enough to remove excess moisture. Now add the jaggery and stir well.

You’ll see the mixture slowly melt and come together. Keep stirring until it thickens slightly (about 5–6 minutes). Turn off the heat, add cardamom, and mix well. Toss in the dry fruits or poppy seeds if you’re using them. Set aside to cool.

Tip: Don't overcook the mixture, or it'll harden and crack the modaks when you try to shape them.

Make the dough (outer cover)

In a separate pan, bring water to a boil with ghee and salt. Lower the flame and add rice flour gradually while stirring to avoid lumps.

Turn off the heat, cover the pan with a lid, and let it sit for 3–4 minutes. Then transfer the dough to a plate and knead while it’s still warm (but not hot—be kind to your fingers!). Knead until smooth. If it feels dry, wet your hands slightly.

This part is a little sticky, but that’s how you know it’s coming together. A little effort, a lot of love!

Shaping the modaks

Grease your palms with ghee. Take a small, lemon-sized ball of dough and shape it into a smooth cup using your fingers.

Add a spoonful of filling, and gently pinch and pleat the edges. Bring the pleats together to form a conical shape. Don’t worry if it’s not perfect—the beauty lies in the effort.

Patience here is key. Each modak is like a little prayer shaped by hand.

Steaming time and how to check if modaks are ready

Please place them in a greased steamer or idli cooker lined with a banana leaf or a muslin cloth. Steam for about 10–12 minutes.

You will know they are ready when they look glossy and slightly translucent.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date, sthapana muhurat and visarjan details

ALSO READ: Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 darshan: Idol design, timings, live darshan info, nearest station, and more