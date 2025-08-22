Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date, sthapana muhurat and visarjan details Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on August 27 with sthapana muhurat in Madhyahna kala. Here’s the puja time, rules and visarjan date on Anant Chaturdashi.

New Delhi:

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy. It celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that the lord was born during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The festival is usually celebrated during August or September.

The best time for Ganesh sthapana is during Madhyahna Kala. It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during this time. Read on to know the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 sthapana muhurat.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 chaturthi tithi and sthapana muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27. The Chaturthi tithi begins at 1:54 PM on August 26 and ends at 3:44 PM on August 27. The most auspicious Madhyahna kala for sthapana is on August 27 from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM.

Importance of Madhyahna kala puja

According to Vedic belief, Lord Ganesha was born during Madhyahna kala (midday). Hence, sthapana and puja performed at this time are considered the most auspicious.

Rules for Ganesh sthapana and puja vidhi

Draw a Swastik in the puja space.

Offer flowers and akshat (rice) before sthapana.

Place the idol facing north direction.

Perform aarti with ghee lamps and offer modaks, laddoos and durva.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 date and significance

Ganeshotsav lasts for 10 days and concludes with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 6, 2025. Devotees immerse Lord Ganesha’s idol in water, marking the symbolic return of Bappa.

FAQs: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Q. When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

A. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 27 August 2025.

Q. What is the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 sthapana muhurat?

A. The most auspicious time for Ganesh sthapana is during Madhyahna Kala on 27 August 2025, from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM.

Q. When is Ganesh Visarjan in 2025?

A. Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on Anant Chaturdashi, 6 September 2025. On this day, devotees immerse Lord Ganesha’s idol in water with grand processions.

Q. What are the rules for Ganesh sthapana?

A. Begin by drawing a Swastik in the puja space, offer flowers and akshat (rice), and place the idol facing north direction. Perform puja with modaks, laddoos, durva grass, and ghee lamps.

Q. Why do we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi?

A. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and bringer of wisdom. It is celebrated with devotion across India, especially in Maharashtra.

