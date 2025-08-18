Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Full festival details from Bappa's aagman to visarjan Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on August 27. From Bappa’s grand aagman to visarjan, here’s everything about the date, puja timings, rituals and significance.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. Usually, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in the month of August or September.

According to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Puja should be done during Madhyahna, as it is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during Madhyahna Kala. Madhyahna Kala is equivalent to midday according to the Hindu division of the day. Read on to know the date, puja muhurat and chaturthi tithi of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Chaturthi Tithi

This year, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025, and end at 03:44 PM on August 27, 2025, says Drik Panchang. The festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Ganeshotsav, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi. On this day, the Ganesh Visarjan takes place, wherein the idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Visarjan date

In 2025, Ganesh Visarjan will happen on 6 September.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date and puja muhurat

Keeping in mind the Chaturthi Tithi, this year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat will begin at 11:05 AM on August 27 and end at 01:40 PM on August 27. It is also believed that one should not sight the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi. If you see the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi, it leads to Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank, which means false accusation of stealing something.

Drik Panchang says that you should avoid sighting the moon between 01:54 PM and 08:29 PM on August 26. Doing so can help you prevent the Mithya Dosham.

