Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 darshan: Idol design, timings, live darshan info, nearest station, and more Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 darshan begins on 27 August in Mumbai. Here’s everything about the idol height, design, location, timings, live darshan and visarjan.

The spirit of Mumbai is infectious when it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi. Nothing captures this notion better than Lalbaugcha Raja, the most famous and beloved Ganesh idol in Mumbai. In fact, people have waited the whole year for the reveal of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025. Thousands of devotees and tourists flock to the city to behold the sight of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025.

Over the decades, many devotees believe that Lalbaugcha Raja is a symbol of pure human devotion, faith, and artistic mastery. Lalbaugcha Raja 2025's unveiling has been on the minds of millions. Let's dig deeper into this realm of faith and art.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan

The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja was made public on August 24, 2024. The darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja will begin on August 27 and it will continue till September 6. Lalbaugcha Raja darshan means Mukh Darshan (face view) and Charan Sparsha Darshan (feet touching), according to the faith of the devotees. As per the reports, more than 10 lakh devotees are expected to attend the darshan every day.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 height and idol design

(Image Source : X/@APEXAPREET2772)Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 idol stands 50 feet tall, adorned in maroon attire and ornaments

This year, the mandap has been designed like a grand gold palace. The idol is 50 feet tall, and Lalbaugcha Raja is dressed in a stunning maroon pithambar (robe). At the centre of the mandap is a grand idol of Lord Ganesha, adorned with ornaments, flowers, and a traditional crown. The background and stage are elaborately designed with golden detailing, intricate carvings, and artistic lighting, giving the entire setup a majestic look. Here are all the details:

Location Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Shree Ganesh Nagar, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Parel, Mumbai First look unveiled 24 August 2025 Darshan dates 27 August – 6 September 2025 Expected daily visitors 10 lakh+ devotees Idol height 50 feet Nearest railway stations Lower Parel (Western Line), Parel (Central Line), Chinchpokli (Central Line) Daily darshan timings 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM as per the reports Live darshan Available on official Lalbaugcha Raja YouTube channel Visarjan date 6 September 2025 (Anant Chaturdashi)

Lalbaugcha Raja location in Mumbai

Lalbaugcha Raja is located at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Shree Ganesh Nagar, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal turns into the most visited and revered Ganesh pandal in the city.

Lalbaugcha Raja nearest railway station

Lalbaugcha Raja is well-connected by Mumbai’s suburban railway network. The nearest railway stations are Lower Parel (on the Western Line), Parel (on the Central Line), and Chinchpokli (on the Central Line). All three stations are within 10–15 minutes walking distance or a short rickshaw ride from the pandal, making it convenient for devotees arriving from different parts of the city.

Pune to Lalbaugcha Raja Mumbai distance

The distance from Pune to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai is approximately 150 to 170 kilometres, depending on the route taken. By road, it usually takes around 3.5 to 4.5 hours via the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. If you prefer the train, several options are available from Pune to Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, or Lokmanya Tilak Terminus), and from there you can take a local train to Parel, Lower Parel, or Chinchpokli, which are the closest stations to Lalbaugcha Raja.

Lalbaugcha Raja timings

The daily darshan timing for Lalbaugcha Raja madap is 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM, as per various reports. It is a day full of celebration and festivities.

Lalbaugcha Raja live darshan

As per the official Lalbaugcha Raja website, Lalbaugcha Raja live darshan is available via live streaming on the Lalbaugcha Raja official YouTube channel. Take a look:

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 visarjan details

The Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Visarjan will happen on Saturday, September 6, 2025, which is Anant Chaturdashi. The exact time for the visarjan procession in Mumbai is not confirmed yet.

However, it usually features a grand procession, with the idol being immersed on Anant Chaturdashi. You can expect the procession to begin after the morning rituals and continue for many hours due to the size of the event.