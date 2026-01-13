Food blogger shares Dahi Besan Toast recipe: 19g protein, 330 calories and zero guilt Hitting protein goals on a vegetarian diet can feel tricky, especially when taste matters. Food blogger Kirti shares a simple dahi besan toast recipe that offers around 19g protein, about 330 calories, and probiotics, making it both filling and easy to enjoy.

Getting fitter almost always circles back to food. Eating better. Watching calories. Making sure there is enough protein on the plate. Simple in theory. Less so in real life.

Things get trickier when taste enters the picture. Especially for desi palates that like their food comforting and familiar. Add a vegetarian diet to the mix, and hitting daily protein goals can start to feel like work. But it does not always have to be that complicated.

Food blogger Kirti, who shares recipes on Instagram as @thevegetarianladki, recently offered a useful reminder of that. On January 12, she posted a recipe for dahi besan toast. A snack that is quick, filling, and surprisingly balanced. According to her, it packs around 19 grams of protein, comes in at roughly 330 calories, and also delivers probiotics. Which makes it easier to enjoy without second-guessing every bite.

Dahi besan toast recipe

Ingredients for dahi besan toast

2 slices of whole wheat bread

2 tbsp roasted besan

2 tbsp curd

Water, enough to make a thick batter

Salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, to taste

1 tsp oil

Rai (mustard seeds)

Curry leaves

For the Greek yoghurt beetroot filling:

70 g Greek yoghurt

Grated beetroot

Salt and chaat masala

Method of preparation

Start by adding the roasted besan, curd, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, and a little water to a bowl. Mix well until you get a thick, smooth batter with no lumps.

Dip both slices of whole wheat bread into the batter, making sure they are well coated.

Heat a pan and add the oil. Once warm, add the rai and curry leaves and let them crackle slightly.

Place the dipped bread slices on the pan and cook on a medium flame. Let them turn golden and cook evenly on both sides.

In a separate bowl, mix the Greek yoghurt with grated beetroot, salt, and chaat masala.

Spread this mixture over one toast and place the second toast on top. Serve warm.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.