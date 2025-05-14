Drinking cumin water on an empty stomach is a boon for weight loss, know how to prepare Unlock the power of cumin water for weight loss! Learn how to prepare it and incorporate it into your daily routine for maximum benefits. Know the simple way to boost your weight loss journey.

New Delhi:

One should avoid drinking tea or coffee on an empty stomach in the morning. If you start your day with cumin water, then nothing can be better than this. The things you eat on an empty stomach have a direct effect on your health. Drinking cumin water in the morning helps in weight loss. Cumin water speeds up metabolism and reduces obesity. Cumin water can also prove to be effective in many diseases. You can start your day healthy by drinking cumin water. This is the perfect drink to include in a weight loss diet. Know how to prepare cumin water and what are its benefits.

Cumin is rich in antioxidant, antibacterial and antifungal properties. Consumption of cumin strengthens immunity. Drinking cumin water relieves the problem of gas, acidity and bloating. It also calms your tea craving.

Benefits of drinking cumin water

Helps in weight loss: Starting the day with cumin tea in the morning boosts metabolism. This improves your digestion, and the body is able to absorb essential nutrients easily. It also burns stored fat and grease.

Starting the day with cumin tea in the morning boosts metabolism. This improves your digestion, and the body is able to absorb essential nutrients easily. It also burns stored fat and grease. Beneficial in diabetes: Diabetes patients should start drinking cumin tea instead of milk tea in the morning. This keeps blood sugar under control and also improves insulin sensitivity.

Diabetes patients should start drinking cumin tea instead of milk tea in the morning. This keeps blood sugar under control and also improves insulin sensitivity. Keeps digestion healthy: To improve digestion, drink cumin tea on an empty stomach in the morning. This eliminates stomach-related problems. People who have problems with gas, acidity, and indigestion should start their day with cumin tea.

To improve digestion, drink cumin tea on an empty stomach in the morning. This eliminates stomach-related problems. People who have problems with gas, acidity, and indigestion should start their day with cumin tea. Reduces cholesterol: Cumin tea also helps in reducing high bad cholesterol in the body. This helps in maintaining healthy cholesterol in the body. Cumin tea also proves helpful in controlling high blood pressure. This reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Cumin tea also helps in reducing high bad cholesterol in the body. This helps in maintaining healthy cholesterol in the body. Cumin tea also proves helpful in controlling high blood pressure. This reduces the risk of heart diseases. Helps in balancing hormones: Hormonal problems are quite common in women's bodies. For this, you can drink cumin tea in the morning. Drinking cumin tea provides relief in the problem of irregular periods. It also reduces stomach cramps and pain during periods.

How to Make Jeera Water

Put about 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds in a glass of water and leave it overnight. In the morning, put the water along with cumin seeds in a pan and boil it. Now drink this lukewarm water by sipping it lightly. If you want, you can also add the juice of half a lemon to it.

ALSO READ: Kickstart your day with these lifestyle habits to stay physically and mentally healthy