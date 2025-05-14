Kickstart your day with these lifestyle habits to stay physically and mentally healthy Start your day on a healthy note! Follow these simple yet effective lifestyle habits to boost physical and mental well-being. Transform your life with these easy-to-follow tips.

A healthy mind resides in a healthy body. A person's health is his greatest wealth, so you should give priority to your health. But the important thing to note in all this is that it is not only important to look fit from the outside, but you also need to be mentally and internally healthy. Asha Ayurveda's director and gynaecologist, Dr Chanchal Sharma, shared some tips by which you can take care of your body naturally. By being physically healthy, you can live a good life.

Follow these lifestyle changes to stay healthy

Eat a balanced diet: What you eat throughout the day affects your body, so try to always eat a balanced diet. It is very important to have all the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients in a balanced amount in your diet. Along with this, drink at least 4 litres of water daily. Include leafy vegetables and fresh fruits in your diet. Be sure to have breakfast in the morning. Adopt a systematic lifestyle: To stay healthy, it is very important to have an organised lifestyle. You should remain physically active and help out with household chores. Try not to sit or sleep for too long, as this can lead to obesity and can cause many diseases. Keep the body clean: Waking up every morning, brushing your teeth, taking a bath, and eating nutritious food may seem like a daunting task, but keeping the body clean is the first step to staying healthy. You should bath regularly, keep your nails trimmed, set a bedtime, and sleep for 7 hours every day; don't stay up late at night. Do regular exercise: Nowadays there is a lot of stress in people's lives, which causes many types of diseases. In such a situation, by doing regular exercise, yoga, and pranayama, you can remain physically and mentally healthy. Get regular checkups: To stay healthy, you should get your body checked every month; this way you can identify any disease in the early stages and live a healthy life by getting treatment accordingly. Do not consume intoxicants: smoking or consuming alcohol can damage your lungs and liver. Not only this, smoking can also damage your skin, which makes you look old before time. Therefore, avoid such intoxicants. Pay attention to mental health: a person can be healthy only when he is physically as well as mentally healthy. Because only then will you be able to give your 100 percent in any work and remain happy. Therefore, you should think positively and do meditation.

