Desi Ghee vs Mustard Oil: Which is a healthier choice for cooking?

Mustard oil and ghee are an important part of our kitchen and daily life. We all use both of them in our food. Mustard oil is usually used for cooking, while people eat ghee by pouring it over their dishes. However, many people also like to cook in ghee. Ghee is even used to prepare many dishes. But when it comes to cooking, we often see that people are quite confused about the use of mustard oil and ghee.

Some people say that the use of mustard oil is better for cooking, while some people say that mustard oil is healthier. In such a situation, people are quite confused about which one to use for cooking. Which option is healthier for regular use? Both ghee and mustard oil are rich in healthy fats and can be used for cooking. But both have their advantages and disadvantages. Know which is more beneficial for daily use, ghee or mustard oil.

What are the benefits and disadvantages of mustard oil?

Let us tell you that when it comes to cooking, mustard oil is considered a good option. Because it has a high smoking point. It does not spoil quickly even if cooked at high temperatures. It can also be used for deep-frying. It has a sharp taste and can add a different flavor to dishes. It contains healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids. However, it also has some disadvantages. First of all, this oil is hot, and it is advisable to use it in very small quantities during the summer season. It does not have the same benefits as ghee. Not everyone likes its taste either.

What are the benefits and disadvantages of desi ghee?

Ghee has a wonderful aroma. It tastes very delicious. When it is added to any dish, it enhances its taste manifold. Along with healthy fats, it also contains CLA, which helps in reducing body fat. But if we talk about its smoking point, it is much lower than mustard oil. It cannot be used for deep-frying. It can get spoiled if cooked at high temperatures. It contains a lesser amount of omega-3 fatty acids as compared to mustard oil.

Both ghee and mustard oil have a plethora of benefits that make them two of the best oils for consumption. It is hard to say which one is better, as both have their own unique benefits. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference.

What is more beneficial for cooking, desi ghee or mustard oil?

According to a 2019 study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, both mustard oil and ghee have health benefits. Mustard oil is considered good for heart health, while ghee is considered good against diabetes.

But when it comes to cooking food, how long the oil can remain healthy at high temperatures plays a very important role. Ghee gets spoiled quickly when cooked for a long time, whereas mustard oil remains healthy for a long time, and cooking lasts for a long time. In such a situation, mustard oil can prove to be a better option. Ghee can be used for light cooking, or you can eat it by pouring it on top of the food.

