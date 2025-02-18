Desi Eggs vs White Eggs: What is healthier for weight loss? Crack the code to weight loss with the right egg choice! Know the nutritional differences between Desi eggs and white eggs to make an informed decision. Learn which type of egg is best for your weight loss journey and overall health.

Eggs are not only good in taste but are also very useful for health. At the same time, there is a lot of protein inside the egg, due to which there is no lack of protein in the body of a person. But often the question arises in the mind of a person: which of the white eggs or brown eggs is right? People feel that brown eggs are useful for health, like brown bread or brown rice. It is important to know how much truth is there in this and how much it is a misconception. Today our article is on this topic. Today we will tell you through this article which egg is healthier, among white and brown eggs, which can have many health benefits by adding it to your diet.

Difference between desi and white eggs

If we talk about brown eggs, then they are called desi eggs. The white egg is called a poultry egg. Let us tell you that brown eggs contain protein as well as calcium and calories, which are useful for health. However, protein is also found in white eggs, but a little less than in brown eggs. This is the reason why brown eggs are a little more expensive in the end. On the other hand, if we talk about the difference between these two, then the yellow part inside the brown egg is a little darker than the yellow part of the white egg. At the same time, it is considered a little more nutritious.

Which is healthier?

The eggs of the chickens present on the farm are white. These chickens are not given the necessary nutrients to eat. Due to this, the essential nutrients are also less in their eggs. On the other hand, the desi chickens, which are raised in homes, are given a lot of nutritious things. In such a situation, the eggs of these chickens are brown and nutritious too. In such a situation, a person is advised to choose brown eggs.

How much egg should be consumed in winter?

According to experts, a person is advised to eat one egg a day along with the yolk. While you are eating the white part of the egg (egg white), you can also consume three to four eggs.

Keep these tips in mind while buying eggs

While selecting eggs, one must pay attention to their shape.

Select clean, unbroken eggs.

Avoid buying old eggs.

When choosing eggs, pay attention to their size.

Keep eggs in a cool place after purchase.

