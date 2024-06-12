Cucumber water for weight loss: Step-by-step guide to make the magical drink

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to make cucumber water for weight loss

In the summer heat, it is essential to constantly hydrate yourself to avoid side effects of dehydration. However, to make things interesting, you can try making infused water and make hydration more than just a health conquest. Furthermore, infused varieties such as cucumber have various health benefits, including weight loss. Read more to find out how you can harness the benefits of cucumber into your daily routine!

Benefits

Hydration- It is recommended to increase the uptake of water during the summer heat to prevent side effects of dehydration such as skin dryness, internal inflammation and dizziness. Cucumber water makes your daily routine a little more interesting with some natural added flavour. Aids digestion- Cucumber contains soluble fibre, which aids in digestion and helps flush out toxins from the body. Promotes healthy skin- Due to the various fibres and water content present in the cooling drink, your skin is naturally supplemented with healthy nutrients that clear and enhance the layers of the skin on a cellular level as well. Rich in antioxidants- Cucumbers contain calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, vitamin A and vitamin K, all of which are natural antioxidants. They help prevent oxidative damage to the cells. Helps with weight loss- Due to cucumber being low in sugars, it does not contribute to significant weight gain. Additionally, they are also rich in fibre which reduces appetite and prevents overeating.

Recipe

Ingredients

Cucumber

Knife

Pitcher

Mint leaves

Lemon

Ginger

Water

Ice

Method

Thinly slice cucumber Add the cucumber into a large pitcher or jar Add roughly 1.5 litres of water into the jar or adjust depending on amount needed Ensure cucumber slices are covered properly Stir the ingredients Add fresh mint leaves, ginger and/or lemon for extra flavour Stir thoroughly once again Refrigerate the water for 1-2 hours for proper infusion Enjoy your flavoured water!

Cucumber water is a perfect cooling aid for the summer heat and comes with various benefits that aid skin health and weight loss. Try the recipe at home and enjoy!

ALSO READ: Bowl of curd can protect your body from heat stroke, dehydration; know right time to eat