Chia Seed vs Flax Seed: Which is healthier and better for weight loss?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chia Seed vs Flax Seed: Which is healthier?

When it comes to superfoods, chia seeds and flax seeds are frequently on the top of the listing. Both of those tiny seeds possess a powerful dietary punch, but if you're seeking to decide which one is healthier and better for weight reduction, it enables you to recognise their differences and benefits.

Chia Seeds:

Fiber: Chia seeds are quite high in fiber, with about 10 grams consistent with ounces (28 grams). This excessive fiber content material helps with digestion, maintains you feeling complete longer, and can useful resource in weight reduction via lowering basic calorie intake.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Chia seeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a form of omega-three fatty acid that helps coronary heart fitness and decreases infection.

Protein: With around 4 grams of protein consistent per ounce, chia seeds provide a very good supply of plant-primarily based protein, which is essential for muscle upkeep and satiety.

Flax Seeds:

Fiber: Flax seeds are also excessive in fiber, containing about eight grams per ounce. Like chia seeds, this fiber facilitates digestion and weight control.

Omega-three Fatty Acids: Flax seeds are one of the richest resources of ALA, even higher than chia seeds, making them brilliant for coronary heart fitness and decreasing inflammation.

Lignans: Flax seeds are particularly high in lignans, a form of antioxidant that could assist lessen the danger of certain cancers and improve universal health.

​Which is Better for Weight Loss?

There isn't a clear winner in relation to weight reduction, as each chia and flax seeds provide similar blessings. However, if you’re seeking out a seed with extra omega-3 fatty acids, flax seeds might be the higher choice. On the opposite hand, if you decide on a seed with greater fiber and antioxidants, chia seeds will be the manner to go.

ALSO READ: Weight Loss to Digestion: Amazing health benefits of eating Sprouted Moong Dal on an empty stomach in morning