Weight Loss to Digestion: Amazing health benefits of eating Sprouted Moong Dal on an empty stomach in morning

Image Source : SOCIAL Amazing health benefits of eating Sprouted Moong Dal

Sprouted moong dal is one of the healthiest breakfasts to be consumed in the morning. Eating it fulfills the deficiency of nutrients in the body. If you consume soaked moong dal on an empty stomach in the morning, it will not only reduce weight but will also keep the body away from many diseases. Consuming a bowl daily in the morning will keep your body healthy. So, let us know what are the health benefits of consuming sprouted moong dal, from weight loss to boost immunity.

Moong Dal is rich in Nutrients:

Moong dal is rich in fiber, protein, potassium, iron, and vitamin B6. All these nutrients are essential for good health. These nutrients present in moong dal help prevent blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and muscle cramps.

Health Benefits of Sprouted Moong Dal:

Weight Loss: If you are worried about increasing weight, then start consuming sprouted moong dal. The protein and fiber present in it speed up metabolism, due to which you do not feel hungry quickly. This is a low calorie food and can reduce weight quickly. Better Digestion: Soaked moong is rich in fiber, so if your food is not digested quickly and you constantly complain of gas, bloating and constipation, then definitely include sprouted moong dal in your diet. This dal helps in digesting your food. Beneficial for Eyes: Sprouted moong dal, rich in vitamin A, improves eyesight. Actually, moong dal contains zinc and vitamin A nutrients, which are essential for the eyes. Zinc activates the enzyme that produces vitamin A in the body, which is ideal for night blindness. In such a situation, if you consume sprouted lentils, your eyes will not only be healthy but your eyesight will also increase. Boost Immunity: Moong dal is rich in vitamin C. It increases the production of white blood cells in your body and strengthens a weak immune system. Also, green moong dal has anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe stomach irritation and reduce symptoms of disorders like stomach pain.

