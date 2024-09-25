Daliya for Weight Loss: Know how many calories 1 bowl contains, best time to eat and ways to include in diet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Daliya for Weight Loss: Know how many calories 1 bowl

If you want to include a healthy diet for weight loss, then start eating Daliya from today. Be it breakfast or dinner, Daliya is a perfect meal for the stomach and body. Whenever one is unwell or wants to eat something light, people eat Daliya and Khichdi. Doctors also consider both these things good for health. Daliya is a very effective meal for weight loss. You can easily lose weight by eating Daliya. Let us know how many calories 1 bowl of Daliya contains, the best time to eat, and different ways to add Daliya to your diet to lose weight.

What is the best time to eat Daliya?

According to health expert, nutritionist, weight loss coach, and keto dietitian Swati Singh, eating porridge in the morning for breakfast is considered the best. Eating porridge for breakfast gives the body plenty of energy. Eating porridge rich in fiber and nutrients keeps the stomach full for a long time and you avoid eating anything junk. If you want, you can also eat porridge for dinner.

How many calories does 1 bowl of Daliya contain?

If you eat 100 grams of Daliya (porridge) which becomes more than a big bowl, then the body gets only 152 calories from it. Daliya is a low-calorie food. It has a lot of fiber. Your stomach gets filled easily with 1 bowl of Daliya. The GI of Daliya is around 55 which is very low. Diabetic patients can also eat Daliya easily.

Ways to add Daliya to diet for weight loss:

Include Daliya in your weight loss diet. Daliya contains special elements like iron, folate, copper, niacin, and magnesium. Apart from this, it is also a good source of fiber, vitamin B, and protein. To lose weight, you can make Daliya by adding your favorite vegetables. You can use onion, garlic, beans, peas, capsicum, and carrots in Daliya. If you want, you can also add 2 pieces of potato. To change the taste, you can also make Daliya like Khichdi with lentils. You will have to add Daliya instead of rice in it. If you want, you can also make Daliya with milk and eat it, but those who want to lose weight should not add sweeteners to it.

