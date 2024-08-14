Bored of eating roasted makhanas? Try THESE 5 creative, yummy ways of adding this healthy snack into your diet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 creative, yummy ways of eating makhana

Makhanas, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, have gained popularity as a healthy snack. They are rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them a great choice for anyone looking to maintain a balanced diet. While roasted makhanas are a common go-to, there are many other delicious ways to incorporate this versatile ingredient into your meals. Here are five creative ways to enjoy makhanas beyond just roasting:

1. Makhana Kheer

If you have a sweet tooth, makhana kheer is the perfect way to enjoy fox nuts. This creamy dessert is made by simmering roasted makhanas in milk along with sugar, cardamom, and a handful of nuts. The makhanas absorb the milk and turn it into soft, flavorful bites. Garnish with saffron strands and enjoy this delightful dessert either warm or chilled.

2. Makhana Tikki

Makhana tikki is a delicious and nutritious snack that can be enjoyed as an appetizer or tea-time treat. To make these tikkis, mash boiled potatoes and combine them with crushed makhanas, chopped green chilies, and spices like cumin and garam masala. Shape the mixture into small patties and shallow fry them until golden brown. Serve with chutney or yogurt for a tasty twist on the traditional aloo tikki.

3. Makhana Salad

Add a crunchy element to your salads by tossing in some roasted or lightly sautéed makhanas. Mix them with fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and your favorite dressing for a refreshing and healthy meal. The light and airy texture of makhanas pairs beautifully with the crisp vegetables, making it an excellent option for a quick lunch or dinner.

4. Makhana Stir-Fry

For a savory, stir-fried dish, combine makhanas with vegetables and spices for a quick and satisfying meal. Start by roasting the makhanas until crispy, then stir-fry them with onions, bell peppers, peas, and carrots. Season with salt, turmeric, and a dash of soy sauce for added flavor. This makhana stir-fry can be enjoyed on its own or as a side dish with rice or rotis.

5. Makhana Laddoo

Makhana laddoos are a great way to incorporate fox nuts into a healthy and energy-boosting snack. These laddoos are made by roasting makhanas and blending them with ghee, jaggery, and nuts like almonds and cashews. Roll the mixture into small balls, and you have a delicious sweet treat that’s perfect for satisfying your mid-day cravings.

Makhanas are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes, from sweet to savoury. By experimenting with different recipes, you can enjoy the health benefits of fox nuts without getting bored of the usual roasted snack. Try these innovative ideas and add a tasty twist to your diet!

