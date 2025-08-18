Breakfast for diabetics: Low-sugar Indian meals to keep blood sugar stable Start your day right with diabetes-friendly Indian breakfasts. From oats idli to ragi dosa, here are simple and tasty recipes to control blood sugar.

New Delhi:

Diabetes is a chronic condition wherein you have high blood sugar levels. This usually happens when the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin or the insulin that is produced isn’t used well. This causes your blood sugar levels to increase. Your diet has a significant impact on your blood sugar and hence, you should keep a check on what you eat. And breakfast being the most important meal of the day, you should definitely eat a low-sugar breakfast.

When you eat a diabetic-friendly breakfast, it can help maintain a stable blood sugar through the day, preventing sudden spikes. Here are some of the best low-sugar Indian breakfast options for people with high blood sugar.

Best breakfast for diabetes: Indian options to try

1. Vegetable upma for diabetics

Upma is a popular South Indian dish that can be made diabetes-friendly by adding fibre-rich vegetables like beans, carrots and peas. Opt for oats or broken wheat instead of semolina for a healthier and low-glycemic version that also keeps you full longer.

2. Moong dal cheela: A protein-rich breakfast

This is a protein-rich option that is made from ground moong dal. It is light, filling and low in sugar. Adding spinach, onions or tomatoes can help to increase the fibre content and also slow down sugar absorption.

3. Oats idli: A light and healthy choice

This is a healthier twist to the traditional idlis which are made with rice. On the other hand, oats idlis are easy to digest since they are made with oats. Also, oats have a low glycemic index, which help to maintain blood sugar levels, while also giving you essential nutrients.

4. Besan cheela for blood sugar control

This is made from chickpea flour and is rich in protein and low in carbohydrates. Cooking it with onions, tomatoes or spinach can boost its nutritional value and make it a diabetic-friendly breakfast.

5. Vegetable poha with a healthy twist

Poha, when prepared with vegetables and minimal oil, is a light yet filling breakfast. Using brown or red rice poha instead of white makes it more diabetes-friendly and also increases your fibre intake.

6, Sprouts salad: A refreshing diabetic breakfast

Sprouted moong beans mixed with chopped cucumbers, onions and tomatoes make for a refreshing and high-protein breakfast. Sprouts are slow-digesting which helps in managing the post-meal sugar spikes.

7. Ragi dosa or porridge: The superfood option

Ragi (finger millet) has high amounts of calcium, iron and fibre. A ragi dosa served with chutney or a simple ragi porridge can be beneficial for people with high blood sugar as it digests slowly and prevents glucose spikes.

