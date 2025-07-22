Diabetes defense: Superfoods that help prevent diabetes, lower blood sugar levels Your diet plays a major role in lowering your blood sugar levels. Eating the right food and having a healthy lifestyle can help reduce blood sugar and in some cases, also reverse the condition. Here are some superfoods that can help prevent diabetes and lower blood sugar levels.

New Delhi:

Diabetes is a condition wherein you have suffer from high blood sugar levels. This happens when your body doesn't make enough insulin or the insulin produced by the body is not used effectively. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 14% of adults aged 18 years and older were living with diabetes in 2022.

Diabetes is usually a chronic condition, however, it can managed with medicines and/ lifestyle modifications. Your diet plays a major role in lowering your blood sugar levels. Eating the right food and having a healthy lifestyle can help reduce blood sugar and in some cases, also reverse the condition. Here are some superfoods that can help prevent diabetes and lower blood sugar levels.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale and fenugreek leaves are rich in magnesium, fibre and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin. These help to reduce the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Also, the low glycemic index (GI) is good for people with high blood sugar and the high fibre helps improve insulin sensitivity.

Berries

Berries such as blueberries and strawberries are rich in fibre, vitamins and anthocyanins, which are plant compounds that can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar spikes after meals. Also, they are naturally sweet which makes them a healthy alternative to sugary desserts.

Chia Seeds

These seeds are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. When soaked, they form a gel-like consistency, that helps to slow digestion and the release of sugar into the bloodstream. They also help reduce insulin resistance and improve satiety, thereby preventing overeating.

Nuts

Nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios are rich in healthy fats, protein and fibre which can help stabilise blood sugar levels by slowing down glucose absorption. Studies show that regular consumption of nuts can help improve HbA1c levels in people with diabetes.

Cinnamon

This has compounds like cinnamaldehyde that mimic insulin and increase glucose uptake by cells. It can help reduce fasting blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Only half a teaspoon daily can be beneficial, however, it should be consumed in moderation as too much of cinnamon can lead to liver toxicity.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

