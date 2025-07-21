Store mangoes for a year: 3 tips that will change your life Mango season is about to end. If you like the taste of mango and want to eat mango throughout the year, then you can store mango pulp. Know how to store mango pulp in the freezer.

New Delhi:

Upon arriving at the fruit shop, you will notice a wide variety of mangos. Mangos are so fragrant that they fill the entire house. The season for mangoes is almost over. After July or August, mangoes are no longer accessible. Therefore, keep mangoes for the entire year if you enjoy eating them. We'll explain a simple method in this post for storing mangoes for a year. Mango pulp should be kept refrigerated. This mango pulp is readily usable all year long. It can be used to make mango ice cream or mango shake. Understand how to preserve mango pulp.

How to store mangoes?

The best way to store mango pulp is to grind it in a mixer and store it. For this, first peel the mango. Remove the seed and take out all the pulp. Now grind the mango pulp well in a mixer. Store the pulp in a glass jar. If you want, you can dilute it a little and store it in a bottle. You can use this pulp when you want to make a mango shake. You can also use it to bring mango flavour to ice cream.

The second best way to store mangoes is to keep the mango pieces in the freezer. For this, peel the mango and cut it into thick pieces. Remove the mango seed and put the pieces in a bowl or plate and sprinkle sugar powder on top. Keep the cut mangoes in the freezer for 3 hours, and after freezing, fill the mango pieces in a polythene bag with a zip lock. You can also store them in an airtight box. You can use it whenever you want.

Another way to store mango is to take out the pulp of the mango and grind it. Now put all the pulp in an ice tray kept in the freezer and freeze it. When the mango freezes in the ice tray, take out the mango ice cubes. Now store the mango cubes by filling them in a ziplock bag. This will also make it easier to take out the mango cubes.

