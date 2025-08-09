One in five Indians over 45 had diabetes in 2019, says Lancet study A study published in The Lancet Global Health said that about a fifth of those aged 45 and above were living with diabetes in 2019. Read on to know more about the study.

New Delhi:

A recent data from the ‘Longitudinal Aging Study in India’ (LASI), revealed that about a fifth of those aged 45 and above were living with diabetes in 2019. It also said that two of these people of the five were possibly unaware of their condition. The study was published in The Lancet Global Health.

The findings suggest that as the country's population rapidly ages, diabetes cases among middle-aged and older adults will increase, even if an increase in prevalence of the condition in age-specific groups remains stable.

Findings of LASI Survey About Diabetes in India

LASI, which surveyed about 60,000 adults aged 45 and above during 2017-2019 (Wave 1) found prevalence of the metabolic condition was similar among men and women (nearly 20 per cent) and that in urban areas was twice, compared to prevalence in rural ones.

Half of Diagnosed Indians Over 45 Are Winning the Fight Against High Blood Sugar

The research team, which included experts from the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, and the USfound that 46 per cent of those aware of their diabetes managed to bring their blood sugar levels under control. Around 60% were able to control their blood pressure in the same year, and 6% were taking lipid-lowering medications to reduce cardiovascular risks.

Surprising Link Between Wealthier States and Higher Diabetes Rates

The report also says that states that were economically more developed tended to have a greater prevalence of diabetes, with about a third or more having diabetes in the states where prevalence was highest.

They wrote, “Our study provides updated, nationally representative, and state-representative estimates of diabetes prevalence, awareness, treatment, and control using glycaeted haemoglobin (HbA1c) concentrations among middle-aged and older adults in India.” The researchers “found that approximately one in five people aged 45 years and older had diabetes (50.4 million individuals), that variation across states was wide, and that urban diabetes prevalence was twice as high as rural prevalence.”

The authors’ findings support the notion that “India continues to be at a stage in the nutrition transition characterised by greatest diabetes prevalence among higher socioeconomic groups.” The results suggest that “in the coming years, the total number of middle-aged and older adults with diabetes will increase even if the rise in age-specific diabetes prevalence can be halted.”

(With PTI inputs)

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Monsoon eye infections are rising: These signs mean it’s time to see a doctor