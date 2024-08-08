Babugosha vs Nashpati: Know difference between these pears, tips to identify

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the difference between Babugosha and Nashpati.

The rainy season is full of fruits like jamun, guava and pear. But, people often get confused while buying babugosha and nashpati. The reason behind this is that both look similar; thus, people consider nashpati and babugosha to be the same fruit. Whereas, both the fruits are quite different from each other. Their taste and benefits are also different. Let us tell you, the reason for their similar appearance is that both these fruits come from the pear fruit family. In this article, we tell you what is the difference between babugosha and nashpati so that when you go to buy fruits next time, you do not get confused about these two fruits.

Nashpati: Nashpati is hard in appearance. Its taste is both sweet and sour. Let us tell you, the peel of pear is harder than the peel of Babugosha, so its peel has to be peeled before eating.

Nashpati is hard in appearance. Its taste is both sweet and sour. Let us tell you, the peel of pear is harder than the peel of Babugosha, so its peel has to be peeled before eating. Babugosha: Babugosha is soft in appearance and its seeds are smaller than pear seeds. Babugosha tastes very sweet. Because of is soft, it can be eaten along with its peel. This fruit is more expensive than pear.

You can also identify these two fruits like this:

The difference is in shape: Pear has a long and slender shape, while Babbugosha has a round shape and is a bit smaller.

Pear has a long and slender shape, while Babbugosha has a round shape and is a bit smaller. You can also identify it by colour: Pear is green or yellow, whereas Babbugosha is green in colour.

Pear is green or yellow, whereas Babbugosha is green in colour. Identify by taste: Pear has a sweet and slightly sour taste, while Babbugosha has an extremely sweet taste.

Both fruits are rich in these nutrients:

Babbugosha is rich in fiber, vitamin C and K which improves the digestive process. You can consume it as a fruit salad. On the other hand, pear contains high amounts of vitamin C and potassium. All the antioxidants present in pear prevent cell damage caused by radicals and slow down the ageing process.

ALSO READ: Eating bananas on empty stomach has several side effects, know the right time to eat it