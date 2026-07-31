Asmita Dey wins historic gold in Judo at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow

London:

Judoka Asmita Dey on Friday scripted history and a historic gold medal for India in women's 48 kg category at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Scotland's Glasgow. With this, Dey became the first ever Indian to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Judo.

23-year-old Dey, who is from Tripura, defeated Heidi Quach of Canada to win her historic gold.

Dey faced a tough contest from Quach and was on the backfoot after conceding a yuko before receiving a penalty, which allowed her opponent to take control of the match in the initial moments. However, she made a strong comeback and attacked Quach with a greater intent that allowed her to level the scores at 1-1 shortly after the midway stage of the four-minute contest.

Dey maintained her composure despite the constant pressure and launched a decisive attack in sudden-death overtime, earning a yuko that helped his register her victory over her Canadian opponent and help India win its historic gold medal in Judo.

This is India's fourth gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Notably, the semifinal against Scotland's Sarah Adlington was also a tough contest for Dey, who was born on March 22, 2003, in South Tripura's Belonia. However, Dey fought valiantly and snatched her victory from jaws of defeat.

Tripura CM congratulates Dey

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Dey and said he dedication, hard work, and self-confidence will continue to inspire the younger generation of the country.

"Asmita Dey, a daughter of Tripura, has once again brought glory to the state on the international stage. The talented judoka from Belonia has achieved a historic feat by winning the gold medal in the 48 kg judo category at the Commonwealth Games," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to this talented athlete born on the soil of Tripura. Her success is a matter of pride for the entire state and the nation," he added.

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