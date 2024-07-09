Eating bananas on empty stomach has several side effects, know the right time to eat it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the right time to eat bananas.

Banana is an evergreen fruit which is easily available in every season. Banana is a very cheap fruit but is full of energy. When people feel hungry, they usually prefer to eat bananas instead of junk food as it fills their stomach easily and the body gets instantly energised. However, there are many myths about eating bananas. Some say eating a banana on an empty stomach in the morning is beneficial. Some people eat bananas for breakfast. Some people talk about the harm caused by eating bananas in the morning. Let us know whether we can eat banana in the morning and if we are eating it, then how and with what should we eat?

Do not eat bananas on an empty stomach

Yes, indeed, bananas should not be eaten alone. Some people may suffer from stomach pain, gas and acidity problems by eating bananas on an empty stomach in the morning. Bananas should always be eaten with breakfast or other food because they contain high amounts of carbohydrates, which can cause problems in digestion. This can cause gas and bloating. These carbohydrates are FODMAPs which ferment in the intestines and cause gas formation. Sometimes stomach upset, vomiting or other problems can also occur. Therefore, always pair bananas with some other food. One should avoid eating only bananas.

Bananas on an empty stomach can increase weight

Some people think eating bananas on an empty stomach in the morning helps in weight loss, keeps the stomach clean, and strengthens digestion. But this is not true! Bananas contain a lot of carbohydrates and calories. Eating bananas on an empty stomach can lead to weight gain instead of weight loss. If you eat a medium-sized banana, you will get about 25-30 grams of carbohydrates and 90-105 calories from it.

Know what is the right time to eat a banana

The best time to eat bananas is during the day so that all the nutrients can be absorbed well in the body. This will keep you energised throughout the day. The calories obtained from bananas will also be burnt with your activities. Therefore, you can eat bananas in the afternoon or the evening. Eating bananas at this time gives energy to the body gradually. If you want, you can also eat bananas after breakfast.

