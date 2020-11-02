Karwa Chauth 2020: How to plan your diet while ending your fast

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karwa Chauth diet plan

Karwa Chauth is knocking at the door and women are all set with their mehendis, puja preparations and beautiful dresses to observe a day long fast for their husbands. It is believed that wives fast for their husbands to increase their life span. However, now a days a lot of people who are engaged, or are in love have also started keeping the fasts.

While you will be observing the auspicious fast you need to take care of a few factors. Here we are with a few tips on how to end your fast during Karwa Chauth.

Sargi meal

Sargi is the meal which is suppose to be had before sunrise. Since the entire day you won’t be eating anything, it is important to have the first meal of the day properly.

Add fruits

Add some fruits like apples, bananas in your early morning sargi which happens before sunrise. Have pomegranate juice, it will help you to keep going with out water the entire day.

Avoid fried items

Keep away from fried food like namkeens or other snacks as they are very unhealthy to break your fast with. Avoid them even if they are homecooked.

Drink healthy beverages

Try avoiding tea or coffee as it may cause acidity with empty stomach the whole day. Instead of the regular hot beverages switch to fresh juices, cold or buttermilk, green tea.

Eat dry fruits

Pick dry fruits like dates, figs, almonds instead of high calorie sweets. Other dry fruit options are walnuts, almonds and pistachios. If you take 20-25 soaked almonds during the sargi, it helps keep you feeling full for the rest of the day and you will not feel hungry or thirsty for a long time.

While ending the fast

The fast is finally broken after the sighting of the moon, when the ladies do a puja of the moon and as per tradition the husband feeds the first a sip of water and a piece of mathri to the wife to break the fast. A traditional dinner for all follows.

- Rehydrate your body with a glass of water and then have some dry fruits.

- The fast through the day causes acidity so avoid beverages like tea or coffee and have a glass of cold milk instead.

- Eat light, simple and easily digestible food instead of deep fried, spicy and oily stuff. Include curds in your meals as they help the body.

- Try and avoid heavy sweets and just take a bite or two of a simple homemade sweet.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage