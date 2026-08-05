Mark Zuckerberg apologises for deepfake content and errors in operating platform amid PM Modi video row

New Delhi:

Mark Zuckerberg sent his apologies for the CSAM content, deepfake content, and errors in operating the platform. It was made clear to them that they are not covered under the Intermediary definition. They select who receives the content. Safe harbour under the IT Act is not applicable. They admitted that a lot of money was paid for boosting a certain type of content. They apologized and regretted the mistake.

'Zuckerberg must apologise': Parliament panel

Earlier in the day, the Parliamentary Committee of Communications and Information Technology has issued an ultimatum to Meta to apologise within three days for objectionable AI-generated content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women, and children, stressing that the tech giant will not receive "safe harbour protection" under the IT Act.

This comes after the government summoned Meta's top global executives after PM Modi's recent Facebook post, in which he addressed the country's youth and spoke on the paper leak issue, was restricted for a short while. The executives are scheduled to meet government officials today and tomorrow.

Committee chief and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey cleared the government's stance on Wednesday. "The case filed by Telangana Police against Meta involving AI-generated objectionable content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, content related to children and women, and the case filed by the same Hyderabad Police against Google for financial fraud apps, will not receive Safe Harbour protection from the Government of India under IT Act 79, 79(1), and IT Rule 7. These social media platforms will have to comply with the Constitution," he had written in a post earlier.

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