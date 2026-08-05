Salman Khan remembers Pradeep Rawat with a throwback movie still: 'Shared many good moments…'

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his roles in Mahabharat, Lagaan and Ghajini, passed away at the age of 74. The actor had also made a name for himself in South Indian cinema with several memorable performances. According to reports, he had been battling cancer for a long time.

Aamir Khan, who worked closely with Rawat, arrived at a crematorium in Mumbai to pay his last respects. Salman Khan expressed his condolences on social media.

Salman Khan condoles Pradeep Rawat's death

Salman posted a photo with Pradeep Rawat from what seems to be a still from the film, Baaghi: A Rebel for Love (1990). Beneath the photo, which had a photo of Salman, Pradeep, and others, the Wanted actor wrote, "Shared many good moments with your brother... May you rest in peace (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN)Salman Khan pays tribute to Pradeep Rawat

Pradeep Rawat's death reason

While the actor's family has yet to officially confirm the reason behind Pradeep Rawat's demise, reports suggest that he was initially undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital. He was later shifted to another hospital, where he breathed his last.

All about Pradeep Rawat's family

Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat. Despite the actor's popularity, his family largely stayed away from the spotlight and preferred to lead a private life.

As per reports, Kalyani Rawat belongs to a Telugu-speaking family and is not associated with the film industry. She has kept a low profile over the years, and her Instagram account is private. Although she rarely made public appearances, she was occasionally seen attending events with the late actor.

Pradeep Rawat's was a popular face in South Indian cinema

While Rawat earned recognition in Hindi films and television, he also enjoyed a successful career in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. He was especially known for playing powerful villains, becoming one of the most recognisable faces in negative roles across industries.

Over the years, Rawat portrayed several memorable characters, including Ashwatthama in Mahabharat, Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan and Ghajini Dharmatma in Ghajini. His body of work across television, Bollywood and regional cinema made him one of the industry's most respected character actors.

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