Shehnaaz Gill and Tejasswi Prakash's sizzling avatars turn heads on the red carpet of Filmfare 2022

Shehnaaz Gill and Tejasswi Prakash, who rose to prominence with the popular reality show, Bigg Boss, are two of the most followed celebs in the Telly town. Recently, the two stunning actresses graced the red carpet and grabbed all the eyeballs with their stunning looks. They took over the internet after their photos went viral from the award function, and fans couldn’t stop hailing the actresses.

On Tuesday, the Filmfare Awards were held in the Bollywood mecca, Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebs graced the event and took the ‘black lady’ home. There were a few celebs who knocked it out of the park with their looks for the evening, and two of those were Shehnaaz Gill and Tejasswi Prakash. Both actresses opted for completely different outfits; whilst Shehnaaz chose an Indian attire, the "Naagin" actress opted for a western ensemble.

Talking about the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress, she was adorned in a Manish Malhotra outfit. She wore an ivory embroidered saree with feather embroidery, which she paired with a potli bag. She maintained neat hair and subtle shimmer makeup. She completed her appearance with large stud earrings.

After the big event, the actress took to social media and shared a slew of pictures. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Dolled up for the black lady #Filmfare."

After the pictures surfaced online, Twitter was flooded with tweets praising Shehnaaz for her Filmfare look.

On the other hand, Tejasswi went all voguish in a black collar gown. Her unique styling and deep neck of her outfit gave her a striking appearance. The rest of Tejasswi's attire was kept simple, but she added bold earrings as a finishing touch.

After the event, she took to social media and shared her outfit of the day. Her caption read, "I feel most alive when I’m neck-deep in my craft."

Fans were awestruck by her look. They jammed the comment section praising her and also took to Twitter to react to the same.

