Maskara song out now: Vedang Raina lends voice to Main Vaapas Aaunga's second song | Watch

New Delhi:

Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of his next film, Main Vaapas Aunga. The movie that deals with the India-Pakistan love story is set in the year of partition, 1947. It deals with the innocent love between Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina, who's older version is played by Naseeruddin Shah.

Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of an RJ, who interviews Naseer and broadcasts the love story to the world. The romantic-drama will release in June and the after impressing viewers with the teaser and first single Kya Kamaal Hai, the makers have now released the second song from the movie, titled Maskara.

Maskara song is also sung by Vedang Raina

According to the makers, the song celebrates the Mischief of Romance. It embodies the attitude that young lovers give to

each other which was the same in the past as it is in the present. Maskara is composed, produced and arranged by AR Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil and the song is sung by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar along with Vedang Raina.

Watch the song here:

Diljit marks second collaboration with Imtiaz

Following Amar Singh Chamkila, Main Vaapas Aunga marks Diljit Dosanjh's second collaboration with Imtiaz. Vedang Raina and Sharvari also feature as part of the film's cast. naseeruddin shah will be seen in Main Vaapas Aunga after Gustaakh Ishq.

Makers and release date

The film is written by Imtiaz Ali and Nayanika Mahtani. The film has been edited by Aarti Bajaj and the casting director is Dhurandhar fame Mukesh Chhabra, CSA. The Bollywood film is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal along with Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary and Shibhasish Sarkar. Tips Music Limited has the music rights, which have been composed by AR Rahman.

Notably, Main Vaapas Aunga is slated to arrive in theaters on June 12, 2026 in Hindi language.

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