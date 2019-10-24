Diwali 2019: 7 stunning celeb saree looks that you can easily replicate

Diwali is barely half a week away and we are sure you'd be hunting for outfits to put your best foot forward at all the Diwali parties as well as on Diwali itself. Taking about outfit options for the festival, nothing can match up to the elegance of 9 yards of elegance. Saree can make you look traditional, sexy and modern at the same time, all while staying totally 'sanskaari'. And who better than our Bollywood babes to take the inspiration from? Presenting these 6 beautiful saree looks from celebs that will look bomb on Diwali.

The best part? They are very easy to replicate.

Check 'em out!

1. Sonakshi Sinha's festive florals

Sonakshi Sinha turned up at the Dabangg 3 trailer launch party like this and we couldn't stop gawking. She is wearing a fan flower ruffled pink saree by designer Arpita Mehta. The saree is belted at the waist and ruffled at the hem. Sonakshi wore it with chandbalis and kadas in one hand. Simple makeup, middle-parted bun and bindi, the Dabangg actress was a sight to behold.

Try the look: Take any simple floral chiffon saree, or a saree in light floral print, drape it and belt it up just at the end of your blouse. You can also use a plain thread or tie from Anarkali or Indian suits. Tie your hair in a bun, put a gajra, simple makeup and a dash of heavy dazzling earrings will make you look no less than Sonakshi.

2. Mouni Roy's black magic

Mouni Roy looked no less than a bomb in a black Avvantikaa S. Parwani saree. The beautiful design featured a ruffled pallu with an embellished belt cinching at the waist with a sexy embellished sleeveless blouse. Center parted hair, black smokey eyes and nude lips, Mouni chose to keep her look clean without any accessories.

Try the look: Take any simple black saree and pair it with a sexy blouse. Cinch the saree at the waist with the help of black belt, embellished one would look even better. You can keep your look clean just like Mouni or add a few accessories like heavy jhumkas or chandbalis. If you want to add a dash of colour to the outfit, put a bindi in a contrasting bright colour (think magenta), wear glass bangles and flowers in the same colour. You'll look bomb.

3. Jhanvi Kapoor in regal red

With just a gold border running along the side of the saree, Jhanvi looked radiant in a red Manish Malhotra number with a sleeveless halter neck printed blouse. It was styled with a two-tiered necklace from Amrapali. Simple makeup with a braided ponytail at the back, Jhanvi looked chic in the beautiful red custom red creation

Try the look: Style a plain red saree with a halter neck red blouse and add a statement necklace. You can even wear the saree with a red crop top. Braid your hair, keep the makeup simple and skip the bindi and earrings. You'll be good to go!

4. Kriti Kharbanda in sunny yellow

Nothing can beat a beautiful traditional bordered silk saree and Kriti Kharbanda's look is the living proof. A beautiful yellow silk saree with a red blouse, gajra in her hair and gold earrings, she looks perfect.

Try the look: Get your hands on a bordered silk saree either from your own wardrobe or your mother's, the brighter, the better. Pair it with beautiful earrings- gold should be a preferred option but any heavy earrings would do. Put on a good old gajra and light natural makeup and you'll shine bright like a Diwali diya.

5. Tamannaah's banarasi dream

Tamannaah looks regal in a magenta banarasi silk saree and believe us it cannot get any better for Diwali. A gold set for win, hair tied back in a bun with gajra, bindi and natural makeup, she is the 'Indian dream'.

Get the look: If you happen to own a banarasi saree, great! If don't, don a beautiful silk saree and pair it with your mom's gold jewellery set or heavy jewellery. Tie your hair in a bun with heavy gajra, put a bindi and look like a living goddess. You'll drop a lot of jaws, we promise.

And as goes the saying, this Diwali don't burn a patakha, be one!

Happy Diwali everyone!

