Rakhi making ideas for school competition: Easy, eco-friendly, and Tricolour DIYs With Raksha Bandhan near, schools will host rakhi competitions. Here are easy and fun DIY rakhi ideas for kids using paper, waste material and tricolour themes.

With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, schools will be conducting Rakhi-making competitions. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

This means schools will conduct the rakhi-making competitions in the next few days. These competitions are fun and bring out creativity in children. Here are some rakhi-making ideas that can be used for school competitions.

Simple Rakhi-making ideas for kids

Simple Rakhi-making ideas for kids should be easy, fun and creative. Children can use basic craft items like coloured threads, beads, buttons and foam cutouts to make rakhis. These ideas encourage learning while keeping things mess-free and safe.

DIY Rakhi ideas for Class 1 to Class 5

For students from Class 1 to Class 5, DIY Rakhi ideas can include quilling designs, origami shapes or using glitter foam sheets. Younger kids can make simple rakhis using ribbon and stickers, while older ones can try braiding threads or using fabric flowers.

Best Rakhi-making ideas for competition

In Rakhi-making competitions, creativity and neatness matter most. Kids can use unique materials like clay motifs, mirror work or tiny decorative items to make designs. They can also add a personal touch, like writing the brother’s name or using his favourite colour.

Tricolour and Tiranga Rakhi-making ideas

Independence Day is celebrated on August 15, which is just a few days after Raksha Bandhan. Therefore, children can also make tricolour and tiranga rakhis. They can use saffron, white and green threads or paper strips to make a rakhi that celebrates both Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. They can also add Ashoka Chakra cutouts in the centre.

Rakhi making with paper and recycled materials

Making rakhis with paper and recycled items is eco-friendly as well as cost-effective. Kids can use old greeting cards, magazine paper, fabric scraps or unused buttons to create fun and colourful designs. These ideas not only teach children about sustainability but also give them a chance to be creative wherein they use everyday waste to make something memorable.

Eco-friendly Rakhi making

Eco-friendly rakhis use biodegradable and natural materials like jute, cotton, paper and even seeds. Kids can create plantable rakhis with seed paper that can be sown after the festival. Also, using natural dyes, leaves and clay doesn’t harm the environment.

Must-Have Rakhi-Making Materials for kids

Rakhi-making materials for kids include colourful threads, glue, scissors, sequins, beads, felt sheets, foam cutouts and decorative stickers. They should also have safety scissors and non-toxic glue.

Frequently Asked Questions about Rakhi making

