Rakhi muhurat 2025: Tie Rakhi during this auspicious time on Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is considered a celebration of the affection between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray to God for their brother's long life on this day and tie a rakhi around his wrist.

In addition, brothers pledge to provide their sisters with presents of their choosing and to safeguard them. The auspicious moment is the most crucial factor in the success of the entire festival.

If the rakhi is tied at an auspicious period, in this case, it will have positive effects. However, it is forbidden to perform any auspicious task during an unlucky period.

When is Raksha Bandhan 2025?

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9. While tying a rakhi, one has to take special care of some inauspicious muhurat, such as Bhadra, Rahu Kaal, Dumuhurat, etc. So let us know at what time Rakhi should not be tied on Raksha Bandhan this year.

Timings to avoid while tying Rakhi this year

Rakhi should not be tied at an inauspicious time on August 9, i.e., Raksha Bandhan. Rahu Kaal is prevailing for some time on this day. Along with this, Gulik Kaal and Durmuhurat are also prevailing. Let's know the time

Durmuhurat from 08.52 am to 09.44 am

Rahu Kaal from 11.07 am to 12.44 pm

Auspicious time to tie Rakhi

This year, the best time to tie Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi will be from 05:47 am to 01:24 pm. The duration of tying Rakhi is about 07 hours and 37 minutes, which is considered auspicious. This year, Bhadra is not falling on Raksha Bandhan.

Thread Ceremony Time: 05:47 am to 01:24 pm

Purnima Tithi begins from 03:42 PM on August 08, 2025

Purnima Tithi ends on 02:54 PM on August 09, 2025

Raksha Bandhan rituals: What to do on Rakhi day

Raksha Bandhan is marked by a simple yet emotionally significant set of rituals:

Sisters prepare a thali with a rakhi, sweets, diya, roli, and rice.

Brothers receive the rakhi on their right wrist, get a tilak on the forehead, and offer a promise of protection in return.

Gifts are exchanged, often followed by a shared meal or sweet.

In many families, even a sister-in-law receives a rakhi or lumba rakhi, extending the ritual to newer familial bonds.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

